Signs of depression have tripled in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic got underway

Researchers report that the percentage of Americans experiencing symptoms of depression has tripled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has touched pretty much every person in America — and it shows in the state of our mental health.

The prevalence of sleep troubles, lethargy, feelings of hopelessness and other depression symptoms in adults across the country has more than tripled since the pandemic began, according to a new study.

In the weeks after the outbreak prompted quarantines and stay-at-home orders, 27.8% of those surveyed had at least one symptom of depression. That compares to just 8.5% of people in 2017 and 2018.

And it’s not just that the proportion of people experiencing signs of depression had increased by mid-April — the burden of those symptoms increased as well. After the pandemic caused a radical shift in daily life, there were “fewer people with no symptoms and more people with more symptoms,” researchers wrote this week in the journal JAMA Network Open.

“These findings serve to alert our attention to yet another impending public health crisis as a result of this pandemic — the increase in cases of major depression,” Dr. Ruth Shim, an expert on cultural psychology at UC Davis, wrote in a commentary that accompanies the report.

The team, led by a group from Boston University’s School of Public Health, had good reason to suspect the pandemic would take a toll on mental health. Previous studies have documented upticks in depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental illnesses in the wake of traumatic events.

For instance, after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, researchers found that nearly 10% of Manhattanites had symptoms of depression and 7.5% had signs of PTSD, with the highest risk seen in people who lived closest to Ground Zero, a study in the New England Journal of Medicine reported. Another study in the journal Molecular Psychiatry found that the prevalence of PTSD, suicidal ideation and other signs of mental illness increased among people affected by Hurricane Katrina in the months after the storm, and kept rising for at least a year after that.

Disease outbreaks can be traumatic events too. A survey of Toronto residents forced to quarantine due to the 2003 SARS outbreak revealed that 31% had symptoms of depression and 29% had signs of PTSD. And in 2015, during the Ebola epidemic, nearly half of the people living in Sierra Leone had at least one sign of anxiety or depression, and more than three-quarters had a symptoms of PTSD.

Although America’s COVID-19 case count was about 600,000 in mid-April and the death toll was around 23,000, the coronavirus had made itself felt almost everywhere. At that time, at least 96% of U.S. residents were being asked — or required — to stay at home, and more than 20 million people had lost their jobs.

To assess the country’s mental state, the Boston University investigators and their colleagues collected surveys from 1,441 people who were part of the AmeriSpeak research panel run by the University of Chicago. The surveys — which were sent out between March 31 and April 13 — included a widely used mental health assessment that asked about a range of symptoms, from loss of appetite to “thoughts that you would be better off dead.”

Participants were also asked about their exposure to COVID-19 and stresses related to the pandemic. General demographic questions about age, sex, race and ethnicity, income and the like were included on the surveys as well.

The measure of America’s baseline mental health came from a different group of 5,065 people who participated in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey in 2017 and 2018. Overall, the NHANES participants had higher household incomes than their AmeriSpeak counterparts; otherwise, the demographic characteristics of the two groups were closely matched.

Across the board, symptoms of depression were more common in the COVID-19 era than in 2017 and 2018. For instance:

• The percentage of men who reported at least one such symptom rose from 6.9% to 21.9%, and for women it increased from 10.1% to 33.3%.

• Before the pandemic, 8.4% of Black, white and Latino Americans had at least one symptom of depression. During the pandemic, those figures rose to 24.2%, 26.5% and 34%, respectively. Meanwhile, the percentage of Asian Americans with at least one symptom rose from 4.4% to 23.1%.

Story continues