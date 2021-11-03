Signs of a cooling housing market are too late for those hoping for better affordability

Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

For the first time in a long time the prospect of rising interest rates is back on the table. But while the Reserve Bank suggests we still have to wait a while yet, the housing market has already begun to cool from the absurd levels of earlier this year. But the cooling comes too late for those hoping for better housing affordability.

Tuesday’s Reserve Bank announcement was watched with great interest as economists and investors knew the RBA needed to adjust its position of targeting a 0.1% rate for Australian government bonds.

The Reserve Bank does not normally target rates for government bonds, but when the pandemic hit in March 2020 it announced a 0.25% target rate for government three-year bonds, and then in November last year it announced a new target of 0.1% in line with the cash rate.

It all worked well until last week, there were strong moves in the market off the back of the inflation figures that lifted the yield for government two-year bonds up near 0.7%:

Investors were betting in large amounts that the Reserve Bank, following solid inflation figures, was about to tighten monetary policy and the first thing it would do would be to drop the 0.1% target.

And when the Reserve Bank failed to intervene to keep the rate down, it became clear the 0.1% target was no more.

On Tuesday the RBA made it official.

And so now all the talk is about interest rates and when they will again rise, because clearly they must at some point.

Right now the market is anticipating a rate rise to 0.25% by the middle of next year – well ahead of the previous timetable set by the RBA of not before 2024:

But while the market might be getting excited about a possible five (!) rate rises by early 2023, the Reserve Bank governor, Philip Lowe, would like everyone to take a long cold shower.

He told media after Tuesday’s rate decision that “it is still entirely plausible that the first increase in the cash rate will not be before ... April 2024”.

However he also suggested that, given the improved inflation and economic condition, “it is now also plausible that a lift in the cash rate could be appropriate in 2023”.

But that was about as much as he was prepared to shift. He told the audience that “the latest data and forecasts do not warrant an increase in the cash rate in 2022.”

While investors and speculators are all excited about the inflation rate, the RBA remains very much focused on wages.

Lowe reiterated his often stated position that “for inflation to be sustainably in the [2%-3%] target range, wages growth will have to be materially higher than it is now”. He suggested that “this is likely to take time. The board is prepared to be patient.”

But while signs of interest rates rising appear still to be a while away, home buyers seem to have already begun to retreat.

The latest housing lending data released on Monday showed falling owner-occupier home loans for the fourth consecutive month.

The annual growth of housing finance is now well down on the peak of May – if still relatively high:

The slowing of growth is evident across all states – most notably in Western Australia where annual growth has fallen from a crazy 160% in May to 23%:

This all suggests that while house price will continue to rise, it might not be as severe as was anticipated three months ago:

Any suggestions the Reserve Bank – or even banks themselves – might begin to raise home loan rates will also serve to temper house prices.

But even if prices are to stabilise, what we have seen already is a massive decrease in housing affordability.

Since the pandemic began, the average home loan in Victoria and New South Wales has gone up by over $100,000:

In NSW, the average home loan is now around $765,000 – that is a 40% increase on the average of $540,000 five years ago. In that time average male full-time earnings in NSW have risen only around 15%.

It is clear the Reserve Bank is beginning to tighten monetary policy, but an interest rate rise still appears more than a year away – despite what the market is betting.

While the prospect of rising rates and the end of government subsidies might be taking the heat out of the housing market, it will be too late for many.

The difficulty of affording a home is now greater than it was before the pandemic, and unless prices actually fall, it will remain so for a long time to come.