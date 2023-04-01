Signing of political agreement in Sudan delayed due to 'outstanding issues' -statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - The signing of a final political agreement‮ ‬in Sudan was delayed due to a lack of ‮"‬consensus on some outstanding issues‮"‬, the spokesperson of the negotiation process said early on Saturday in a statement.

The final accord to name a civilian government this month and launch a new transition towards elections was originally to be signed on Saturday.

Disagreements surfaced this week over the timeline for integrating the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the military, a move called for in a framework deal for the new transition signed in December.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray and Adam Makary; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)