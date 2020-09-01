Press Release

September 1, 2020

Signify completes share repurchase program to cover performance share plans

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has completed its previously announced share repurchase program.

The company repurchased a total of 1,150,000 shares for a total consideration of EUR 32.0 million from July 30 to August 31, 2020. These repurchases were made as part of the company’s repurchase program, which was announced on July 30, 2020. Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans.

On Augustus 31, 2020, the company repurchased 27,500 shares at an average price of EUR 28,39 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 0.8 million.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations

Rogier Dierckx

Tel: +31 6 1138 4609

E-mail: rogier.dierckx@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications

Elco van Groningen

Tel: +31 6 1086 5519

E-mail: elco.van.groningen@signify.com

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2019 sales of EUR 6.2 billion, we have approximately 36,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been named Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for three years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.





Attachment



