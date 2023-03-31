Tornado updates: 'Significant' injuries reported in Little Rock

NADINE EL-BAWAB, MAX GOLEMBO, MEREDITH DELISO and DANIEL AMARANTE
·3 min read

A significant tornado outbreak is underway in the South and Midwest, as more than 28 million people are under a tornado watch, according to the National Weather Service.

A confirmed, "catastrophic" tornado has already moved through the metro area of Little Rock, Arkansas, according to the NWS.

PHOTO: A tornado passes through Little Rock, Arkansas, Mar. 31, 2023. (@Justinreeves/Twitter)
PHOTO: A tornado passes through Little Rock, Arkansas, Mar. 31, 2023. (@Justinreeves/Twitter)

A tornado emergency had been issued for metro Little Rock, Arkansas, Friday afternoon, due to the threat of a damaging tornado and quarter-sized hail.

Capt. Jacob Lear-Sadowsky with the Little Rock Fire Department told ABC News that there are a "significant" number of injuries from the storm but did not have a number at this time.

One hospital told ABC News that it is on standby for a potential "influx of patients" but did not have a number of those admitted yet.

PHOTO: A tornado passes through Little Rock, Arkansas, Mar. 31, 2023. (Courtney Forrester)
PHOTO: A tornado passes through Little Rock, Arkansas, Mar. 31, 2023. (Courtney Forrester)

Damage is centered in West Little Rock, where "multiple structures," both commercial and residential, have been destroyed, Lear-Sadowsky said. Power lines and trees are also downed and cars have been flipped over due to the storm.

The city of Little Rock urged on Twitter that residents should "remain in their homes" so emergency personnel can get to work.

The tornado emergency comes as rare high-risk tornado warnings have been issued Friday for parts of six states -- Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee -- as a major storm leaves millions in the Heartland at risk for severe weather, including potentially violent, long-track tornadoes.

Areas at risk of strong tornadoes include St. Louis; Davenport, Iowa; Peoria, Illinois; Paducah, Kentucky; Memphis, Tennessee; Jonesboro, Arkansas; and Tupelo, Mississippi.

Strong, long-track tornadoes could develop from Iowa to Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi Friday evening.

PHOTO: Then from 5 pm to 10 pm these long-track, potentially violent tornadoes EF4 to EF5 could develop from Iowa to IL, MO, TN, AR and MS (ABC News)
PHOTO: Then from 5 pm to 10 pm these long-track, potentially violent tornadoes EF4 to EF5 could develop from Iowa to IL, MO, TN, AR and MS (ABC News)

Among those at risk for tornadoes is an area that was hit by deadly storms last weekend. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited one of those locations -- Rolling Fork, Mississippi -- on Friday.

"Jill and I are here to show our support," Biden said during remarks in the town on Friday, standing amid the destruction. "I know there's a lot of pain and it's hard to believe in a moment like this, this community's going to be rebuilt, and rebuilt back better than it was before."

Nearly two dozen people were killed in the storms.

MORE: South reels from deadly tornado outbreak as new storm takes aim in the West

In addition to tornadoes, damaging winds and huge hail are possible with Friday's storms. The expanse of this severe weather stretches from Lufkin, Texas, to Milwaukee and as far east as Nashville, Tennessee and Cincinnati.   The storm system moves into the Northeast on Saturday with some severe weather possible for Pennsylvania and upstate New York and even northern New Jersey. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat for the Northeast.

There is a wintry part to this storm, with blizzard warnings issued for South Dakota and Minnesota, where more than half a foot of snow and 45 mph wind gusts are possible. Whiteout conditions are expected.  A winter storm warning stretches from Nebraska to Minneapolis and into Wisconsin and Michigan, where more than a foot of snow is possible.

ABC News' Jianna Cousin, Matt Foster and Robinson Perez contributed to this report.

Tornado updates: 'Significant' injuries reported in Little Rock originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • 'Significant damage' in Arkansas amid tornado emergency in Little Rock, governor says: Severe weather updates

    Two rare "high risk" zones for severe weather were issued by federal forecasters: One near Memphis and one on the border between Iowa and Illinois.

  • 'Window into history': Tapes detail LBJ's stolen election

    DALLAS (AP) — The story was a blockbuster: A former Texas voting official was on the record detailing how nearly three decades earlier, votes were falsified to give then-congressman Lyndon B. Johnson a win that propelled the future president into the U.S. Senate. The audio recordings from Associated Press reporter James W. Mangan's interviews for the 1977 story were posted this week on the LBJ Presidential Library and Museum's archival website, Discover LBJ. After Mangan's death in 2015 at the a

  • Lock Him Up: Team Trump Demands Congress Rush Biden Probes

    After his indictment, the former president’s supporters are publicly demanding the GOP rush through criminal probes, while Trump himself is hitting the phones hard

  • China's Xi: Ties with Singapore set benchmark for countries in region

    Relations between China and Singapore have set a benchmark for countries in the region, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during talks in Beijing on Friday. China is willing to work with Singapore in further building new "channels" by land and sea, Xi told Lee, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. The warm words for Lee, who last met Xi in person in the Thai capital of Bangkok in November, came amid increased strains between China and Western nations, especially the United States, over issues ranging from the Ukraine war to human rights.

  • Strong Winds Reported in Little Rock as Forecasters Issue Tornado Emergency

    A tornado emergency was issued for Little Rock, Arkansas, on Friday, March 31, as forecasters warned of a potentially damaging tornado and large hail.This footage was captured by Blair Ball, who said he filmed it in Little Rock on Friday afternoon. Credit: @BlairBallPhotos via Storyful

  • Funnel Cloud Forms in Arkansas Amid Tornado Emergency

    A tornado emergency was issued for the Little Rock area as a severe weather system threatened the southeastern United States on Friday, March 31.Timothy Smith said he filmed this footage from a Little Rock shopping center parking lot on Friday as a funnel cloud formed and his car was hit with heavy rain and strong wind.According to the NWS, the damaging storm moving through the area had the potential to drop quarter-sized hail. Credit: Timothy Smith via Storyful

  • 'We're going to have more casualties': Bad tornado season in US is set to get worse

    With 311 tornadoes so far, according to Storm Prediction Center data, it's the third-most-active start to a year on record in the U.S.

  • Neil Diamond Says He's Only Just Accepted His 2018 Parkinson's Diagnosis: CBS

    “I don’t like it. But … this is me, this is what I have to accept," the legendary songwriter reportedly said in a "CBS Sunday Morning" interview airing Sunday.

  • Bodies of 6 People Found Near U.S. Border in Canada Are Believed to Be from 'Two Families': Police

    "The deceased included five adults and one child under the age of 3, who was a Canadian citizen," police said on Friday

  • Trump indictment: Pence, DeSantis and more confirmed or potential 2024 rivals react

    Former President Donald Trump's indictment by a New York City grand jury was historic -- and quickly dismissed by him as politically motivated persecution -- and now opponents in his party are weighing in. Trump was indicted and is expected to surrender early next week, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News on Thursday. The charge or charges against him are not yet known while the indictment remains under seal, though he has been under investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 campaign, to keep Daniels from going public with a claim of an affair that he denies.

  • Boise just experienced a snowstorm not seen in nearly 120 years. Here’s what happened

    Bogus Basin could still pick up another two feet of snow this weekend while Boise is edging closer to yet another cold record.

  • California water sources are rising after dramatic wet winter: See Lake Shasta and Diamond Valley Lake grow

    Following a winter of heavy storms, water is again roaring into California’s largest reservoirs and lakes for the first time in nearly three years.

  • Heavy, late season snowfall coming for B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway: Environment Canada

    Drivers on British Columbia's Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt are being warned to prepare for a heavy, late season snowfall through Saturday. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the area, as well as for Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. It says up to 25 centimetres is expected as a "robust" frontal system starts to spread light to moderate snow, which will intensify in the evening and persist through Saturday. Warming road surfaces in the b

  • Striking satellite photos from space show California's transformation from dry to lush

    Photos from NASA show the California landscape turning from brown to green after recent winter storms.

  • Snow squall advisories, warnings in effect for eastern Ontario, western Quebec

    A cold front passing through eastern Ontario and western Quebec will bring a burst of heavy, wet snow that's expected to last into Wednesday evening. Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for much of southwestern Quebec, while eastern Ontario is currently under a winter weather travel advisory. According to Environment Canada, snow squall warnings are issued when "brief by intense bursts" of heavy snow produce near zero visibility conditions. Periods of heavy snow are forecast in Quebe

  • Mainland has shut off its own water supply, calling it undrinkable. The government says it's fine

    The local service district for Mainland, on Newfoundland's Port au Port Peninsula, has shut off its water supply, claiming it's undrinkable, and blaming the development of a wind energy project in the area. Dwight Cornect, director of the local service district, says LeCointre's Brook, the community's secondary water source, is discoloured. "The water is brown," Cornect said Thursday. He said he doesn't accept the government's assurances that the water has been tested and has no issues. "They ar

  • Hidden Underworld: Diving deep into Toronto’s underground sewer system

    There's a whole different (and complex) world to discover under Canada's biggest city.

  • Steven Guilbeault disappointed Bloc, NDP, Greens supported Tories' carbon price exemption bill

    A bill exempting fossil fuels used for certain farming activities from the federal carbon price is headed to the Senate after the Conservatives, Bloc Québécois, NDP and Greens joined forces to pass it on March 29. If it becomes law, Bill C-234 will add natural gas and propane used to dry grain and heat livestock barns to the list of exempted farm fuels, which already includes diesel and gasoline. “It’s disappointing to see the NDP, the Green Party and the Bloc — parties who claim to be progressi

  • Breastfeeding Zookeeper Teaches Struggling Orangutan Mom How to Nurse

    "The whole time, she just kept watching me curiously," Whitlee Turner, a zookeeper with the Metro Richmond Zoo, said

  • The day that Niagara Falls completely stopped

    On this day in weather history, Niagara Falls dried up.