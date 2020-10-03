Significant moments captured in Royal Navy photo competition

A striking array of images taken by sailors have impressed judges at the Royal Navy’s annual photographic competition.

The Royal Navy’s own dedicated photographers follow warships and commandos wherever they go, capturing significant moments and a behind-the-scenes look at missions carried out across the world.

View photos A member of HMS Cattistock’s crew returning home to his family after ten months away on a Nato deployment, taken by Barry Swainsbury, which was awarded the Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity Family and Friends Award (LPhot Barry Swainsbury/MoD/Crown Copyright) More

View photos Norwegian anti-submarine frigate HNoMS Thor Heyerdahl with the UK’s Carrier Strike Group as it transits east across the Atlantic following deployment to the USA, taken by Leading Photographer Kyle Heller (LPhot Kyle Heller/MoD/Crown Copyright) More

The photographers, all of them serving sailors or Royal Marines, have now been recognised for their imagery in the Peregrine Trophy.

The award dates back to 1961 and is named after the HMS Peregrine Royal Naval Air Station in Sussex.

Photographer Kyle Heller was named the Royal Navy’s photographer of the year by the judges for his portfolio of images from HMS Queen Elizabeth’s deployment to the east coast of the US.

View photos An F-35B Lightning jet sits on HMS Queen Elizabeth’s flight deck during her Westlant 19 deployment to the east coast of the US, taken by Kyle Heller (LPhot Kyle Heller/MoD/Crown Copyright) More

View photos A Royal Marines assault engineer of 45 Commando preparing a charge during ice demolition training in the Arctic Circle, taken by Leading Photographer Stevie Burke (LPhot Stevie Burke/MoD/Crown Copyright) More

Story continues