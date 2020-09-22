Signboard of Swami Vivekananda Road in JNU Vandalised, Claims ABVP

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) unit of ABVP on Tuesday, 22 September, filed a police complaint alleging that signboard of road named after Swami Vivekananda in the campus was vandalised.

“In what can be said as a repetitive attempt to undermine Indian cultural ethos and sentiments, miscreants in JNU have damaged the ‘Vivekananda Marg’ signboard at the main ring road. This is not the first time that such an anti-cultural mindset has been put to work in the JNU campus,” the ABVP said in a statement.

They also added that earlier “anti-religious” writings were painted on the a Vivekananda statue on campus.

"“Earlier, abusive and anti-religious writings were also painted on the base of the Swami Vivekananda statue near the Administrative block and ‘Savarkar Marg’ signage board too was damaged with a similar mindset to provoke religious feelings.”" - ABVP Statement

‘Trying to Divert Attention’: JNUSU

Speaking to news agency PTI, JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) vice-president Saket Moon said the ABVP was trying to divert attention from the “real issues faced by the varsity.”

"JNUSU has been demanding that the administration allow a phased return of students to campus and other issues like online registration for the upcoming semester. The ABVP is trying to divert attention from the real issues and are trying to shield the administration from being answerable on these issues," he told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

