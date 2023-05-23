This sign spinner had his speaker and bike seat stolen. But the community helped replace them

Nathaniel Bastien is a sign spinner who works for the We Store Cannabis shop in south Windsor. After some of his things were stolen, his store's team leader organized a crowdfunding campaign to replace them. (TJ Dhir/CBC - image credit)

If you have driven north on Walker Rd. heading towards Division Rd., you've likely seen him spinning his sign.

Nathaniel Bastien is a sign spinner who works outside The We Store Cannabis in south Windsor. He has been spinning the sign outside the store for about a year, no matter the weather.

"I saw this job posted on Indeed," he said, describing how he got the job. "The first couple days were kind of 'meh' but I eventually got the hang of it. After that, I tried getting reactions from people and tried to get them to laugh.

"I realized this kind of thing was for me."

The team leader at the store called Bastien "the definition of a team player".

"He brings so much energy, so much life, even on rainy, cloudy days," said David Joy. "He's the sunshine out there. He's a big part of our family; a big part of our team here."

He relies on his speaker to blare music so he can dance while spinning his sign. He also relies on an e-bike to get to and from work.

But things took an abrupt turn when his speaker and his bike seat were stolen while his phone was getting repaired.

"It was devastating," he said.

After the thefts, Joy took matters into his own hands — he started a crowdfunding campaign to replace the stolen items for 'The Dancin' Budman'.

"I made an effort to gather people from the community, people that may know him and try to get a little bit of help to get him back on his feet," Joy said. "That thing's expensive out there and he is just, he deserves it out of anybody in the world."

Bastien tried working for a couple of days without any music, but he did not enjoy it, saying it was not the same for him.

The campaign raised $360 from 15 donors. Bastien appreciated the support from the community.

"It made my day," he said. "I was hesitant about the campaign, saying 'I don't want people giving me money; I don't want to be a charity case.' But a lot of people said that I brightened their day. It feels good to be appreciated."

Joy also noticed the change in Bastien's mood.

"I've never seen him overwhelmed with so much emotion," Joy said. "It means a lot to us, it means a lot to him and everybody in the community."

Because of the donations, Bastien can now go back to enjoying driving people into the store.

Even Joy was happy for Bastien, saying his dance moves could help him advance.

"I would not be surprised to see him become the mascot of the company somewhere down the line," Joy said. "He would make it just a really friendly face, but the dance moves are the seller.

"I don't think I've ever associated weed with hip thrusting more in my life."