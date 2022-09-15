How to sign the Royal condolence book or lay flowers for Queen Elizabeth II

Victoria Ward
How to sign the Royal book of condolence or lay flowers for Queen Elizabeth II - Anadolu Agency
Mourners are still able to pay their respects to the late monarch ahead of her state funeral on Monday, September 19.

Buckingham Palace previously announced that members of the public could also lay flowers outside royal residences or sign an online book of condolence for those wishing to leave messages.

You can sign the Telegraph's book of condolence here.

It is also possible for mourners to go and visit the late Queen's coffin while it is lying in state, but authorities have warned of long queues of up to 30 hours.

Where can I lay flowers for The Queen?

Those who want to lay flowers can do so at dedicated sites in Green Park and Hyde Park in London or at the various royal residences.

Flowers left outside the gates of Buckingham Palace will be moved to the nearby Green Park floral tribute garden.

At Windsor Castle, floral tributes can be left at Cambridge Gate on the Long Walk. These flowers will be brought inside the castle every evening and placed on the Castle Chapter grass on the south side of St George’s Chapel and Cambridge Drive.

At Sandringham, members of the public are encouraged to leave floral tributes at the Norwich Gates, while at Balmoral, floral tributes can be left at the Main Gate.

At the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, mourners are asked to give floral tributes to the wardens at the entrance to The Queen’s Gallery, to be laid on the forecourt grass in front of the North Turret of the palace.

Meanwhile, at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland, flowers can be laid on the castle forecourt, in front of the main gates.

Information on floral tributes at other public buildings and locations will be issued by the Cabinet Office.

Will royal residences be open?

Royal residences, including The Queen's Gallery and the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace and The Queen's Gallery in Edinburgh, will remain closed until after the Queen's funeral.

How long will the Royal family mourn?

Royal mourning will be observed by members of the Royal family, royal household staff and representatives of the royal household on official duties, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "Following the death of Her Majesty the Queen, it is His Majesty the King's wish that a period of royal mourning be observed from now until seven days after the Queen's funeral.”

The funeral will take place at 11am on Monday, Sept 19, which would mean a 12-day period of mourning.

Flags at royal residences were at half mast on Thursday and will remain half-masted until 8am on the morning after the final day of royal mourning.

The palace said the half-masting of flags at royal residences did not apply to the Royal Standard and the Royal Standard in Scotland when the King is in residence, as they are always flown at full mast.

