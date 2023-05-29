‘A sign of respect’: Lincoln considers Indigenous renaming of Jordan Hollow Park

A point of respect and honour is how Alyssa General — of the Mohawk Nation Turtle Clan from Six Nations of the Grand River territory — defines the importance of renaming Jordan Hollow Park with an Indigenous name.

“This is a part of meeting each other in the middle again and working on those relationships because our language is the language of relationships. And last but not least, it is also a sign of respect,” General said.

If approved by the town, the park — which is located in an area significant to many Indigenous nations and is a part of the treaty and traditional territory of the Anishinaabe, Haudenosaunee, and the Neutral Nation — will receive the name of Sho'arishon, meaning “He is shaking a net.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed renaming of Jordan Park is being done in consultation with stakeholders and Indigenous organizations, including the Niagara Regional Native Centre and Plenty Canada, a non-profit that facilitates access and shares resources with Indigenous peoples.

At the May 23 Committee of the Whole meeting, during a public meeting on the proposed renaming staff presented on the importance that the community.

General, who is also a language specialist consultant for the project, said collaborating with the project has been an exercise of truth and reconciliation.

“I want to say that doing this work is cultivating such positive change not only on a local level but also on a national level,” she said.

The renaming is expected to bring more education opportunities for the community, explained Sarah Ane, associate director of recreation and culture at the Town of Lincoln. Programming partnerships with the Niagara Regional Native Centre and guided historical hikes connecting the Lincoln Museum to the new Indigenous Cultural Park are expected to follow the park’s possible renaming.

“This will be an incredibly important site to engage the Indigenous community in Lincoln and the surrounding area with culturally meaningful events set against the unique backdrop of the site,” Ane said. “And that's a site that holds so much meaning to us and many people in our community.”

Ane added the town is looking forward to completing the park in 2024.

“We want to acknowledge that we look forward to learning together with our residents and growing our collective community knowledge so that we can ensure a broader understanding of Indigenous history and Lincoln.”

Lincoln’s cultural development co-ordinator Jessica Wilson said using Indigenous language in naming public spaces acknowledges the responsibility for reconciliation, and the town is taking concrete steps that are helping the community make important progress.

“To be clear, this is a small action, and it's certainly not the only action that we need to take, but it is very important, and it is very necessary.”

Ward 3 Coun. Mike Mikolic asked the delegation about the pronunciation of the park’s potential name and if there were other easier options to pronounce due to the public’s concern.

“People are nervous about change. They don't understand why the name change,” he said.

Wilson replied they were limited in the number of words that come from the Neutral language.

Story continues

“A couple of the words weren't appropriate for cultural reasons. The new name connects to a historical figure but also to the sense of place that the park is next to the 20 Mile Creek,” she said. “It would have been a fishing site and still is a fishing site for many people.”

A resident who lives near the park, Angela Lytle, attended the meeting to speak in favour of the renaming and her own perspective about the importance of creating and activating spaces of belonging and community building.

“If we can't make space in our hearts, mouths and minds, our memories for a single new word to us in Indigenous language, then what message are we actually giving to Indigenous residents of Lincoln and our community partners about whether they belong?”

Written letters from residents were not as enthusiastic about the renaming.

“The name proposed … provides an educational message but falls short in conveying the special sense of place,” wrote Steve Barnhart. “The physical geology of this space is exceptional and very unique to Lincoln, if not southern Ontario.”

John Attard suggested adding the new Indigenous name to the already existing Jordan Hollow name. Beyond the naming, he used the public meeting as an opportunity to question the project, suggesting in his letter that the planned public art installations be set up on the front lawn of the museum in Jordan Village, and the palisade or longhouse at the back of the museum or in Ball's Falls.

Beatriz Baleeiro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News