Sign missing 40 years makes its way home to P.E.I. farm

A farm operating on P.E.I. for over a century recently reclaimed a piece of its history.

Judy MacNevin lives on the original homestead of the family farm in DeSable. She said she and her husband have been looking for the sign celebrating the farm's centennial for about 40 years.

"We have been looking for it ever since. We have been cleaning out barns, cleaning out garages, cleaning out houses and every time we did all that work we were always sort of in the back of our mind looking for the 'Century Farm' sign," MacNevin said.

"Our farm is the original MacNevin homestead so to get it back was huge to us."

MacNevin said the farm has been in the family for seven generations, with her son farming at the homestead often bringing his daughter — who MacNevin hopes will become the eighth generation.

The sign has the name Hector MacNevin on it.

"There's been a Hector MacNevin every generation since they came from Scotland, but this Hector MacNevin, that this sign belonged to, was my husband's grandfather," she said.

'Incredibly gracious'

MacNevin isn't sure how the sign was lost — but she said she doesn't believe it was stolen.

She said the signs were given to P.E.I. farms in 1964 to celebrate 100 years since the Charlottetown Conference, and commemorating their status as century farms.

MacNevin said her husband assumed at one point he'd never see the sign again — but she always kept an eye out. She said her friend stumbled upon a Facebook post featuring the sign last week and tagged her.

"When I looked at that Facebook post, I realized that is the sign," she said.

It has got to go back to its rightful owner. — Janice Holz, Read's Corner Antique Shop

The sign was at Read's Corner Antique shop — so MacNevin messaged the owner.

"She was so incredibly gracious."

Janice Holz opened the shop about three months ago after moving from Quebec in December. She said she usually sources antiques at estate sales, other antique stores or garage sales and puts ads online offering to help sort through items when a home is being sold. Holz said she remembers where she found the century farm sign.

"A homeowner in Bedeque, they are selling their house," she said. "That was one of the things I had purchased from them in a bulk deal."

Holz then posted what she had picked up and said it started to get shared pretty quickly.

