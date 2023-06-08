Sign up for a free net-zero home makeover

net zero home

I have been writing about utility bills since Vladimir Putin’s war sent energy prices soaring overnight.

At the same time, the Government is pushing ahead with its target of cutting the UK’s carbon emissions to zero. As a result, homeowners are taking far more interest in how to future proof their properties, making them more comfortable places to live in as well as protecting them from rising costs and incoming regulation.

But where do you begin improving your home?

The Telegraph is offering readers the chance of a free expert assessment from our panel of energy specialists.

These assessments either cost hundreds of pounds or are not readily available to members of the public.

Each week we ask two of our experts to use their expertise and industry-leading equipment to offer ways for homeowners to more efficiently produce energy and, crucially, cut energy loss from their flats and houses.

Email money@telegraph.co.uk with the subject line “Give me a net-zero home makeover” with your contact details (including a phone number) and details of your property.

To receive a makeover you must agree to be photographed along with your home (addresses will not be published).

