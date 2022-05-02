You should sign up early for Sacramento summer camps and activities, city says. Here’s how

The Sacramento Department of Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment is opening registration for summer activities and programs for residents of all ages.

If you’re looking to book summer plans for you and your family, the city recommends signing up early.

Youth programs

The community can choose from youth summer camps and programs, such as:

Kids Camp and Teen Scene: City community centers are offering free activities, games, cooking projects and sports. There will also be swimming and field trips.

Children ages 6 to 12 participate in the Kids Camp, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.

Teens ages 13 to 17 can join Teen Scene at 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Summer Oasis: Kids from first to sixth grade can enjoy interactive activities at programs held at East Portal Park, Garcia Bend Park, North Natomas Regional Park and William Land Park, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.

The program cost ranges from $50 to 100.

Recreation Explorer Camp: Children ages 3 to 5 can develop their social, physical, emotional and academic skills through activities at various community centers, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday and Fridays.

The camp cost ranges $50 to $75.

You can find more details about the youth camps, other programs and register online.

Local pool programs

There are several aquatics activities to enjoy in the summer throughout the city.

North Natomas Aquatics Complex: The center offers swim lessons, “aquacise” and lap swimming. You can learn more about the programs, costs, age restrictions and sign up on the city website.

Clunie Pool: You can sign up for swim lessons, join the swim team program or other programs online.

More city programs: You can find other summer pool programs in Sacramento online, such as lifeguard certification classes.

Have fun, without signing up

The city will continue to offer walk-in activities and services at community centers, such as fitness and wellness programs.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the following community centers are open to residents:

Belle Cooledge Community Center (Tuesday – Friday): 5699 South Land Park Dr.

Coloma Community Center (Monday – Thursday): 4623 T St.

George Sim Community Center (Monday – Thursday): 6207 Logan St.

Hart Senior Center (Tuesday and Thursday): 915 27th St.

Joe Mims Jr. Hagginwood Community Center (Monday – Thursday):3271 Marysville Blvd.

Oak Park Community Center (Monday – Thursday): 3425 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Sam and Bonnie Pannell Community Center (Monday – Thursday): 2450 Meadowview Rd.

South Natomas Community Center (Monday – Thursday): 2921 Truxel Rd.

