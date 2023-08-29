Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) Has Found A Path To Profitability

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a CA$127m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$145m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Sigma Lithium's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering Sigma Lithium, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of CA$236m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 136% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Sigma Lithium's upcoming projects, but, take into account that generally metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Sigma Lithium is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Sigma Lithium's case is 76%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

