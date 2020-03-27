Sigma Labs Selects Excel3D Advanced Technologies as Preferred Reseller in India

Partnership with 3D Manufacturing Software Provider Expands Industry Footprint and Worldwide Distribution Channels

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D printing industry, has selected Excel3D Advanced Technologies, a provider of 3D manufacturing software as its preferred value-added reseller for sales of Sigma Labs products in India. This agreement expands Sigma Labs global footprint into the world's fifth-largest manufacturing economy and in conjunction with the Indian government's initiative of ‘Make in India', the nation's vision is to make the country a global manufacturing hub.

The partnership with Excel3D is an evolution of Sigma Labs' multi-channel go-to-market strategy to address the worldwide demand for its products. Sigma Labs provides service to end-users as well as contract manufacturers in North America and Europe through direct sales and support teams, to service other global markets that require local sales and support infrastructure, in countries such as India and Japan, Sigma Labs is building a network of resellers to enable the company to most efficiently scale its global footprint in a capital-light manner.

Excel3D will be helping industrial clients in India with support from Sigma Labs, Inc. to implement their novel and unique flagship product PrintRite3D® as the quality assurance system for metal powder bed fusion process of additive manufacturing technology.

"As Sigma embarks on advancing several active sales initiatives in India, establishing a local service footprint is critical to our ability to support our customers and ensure their success," said Mark K. Ruport, Executive Chairman of Sigma Labs. "Excel3D is uniquely qualified to help us expand into the Indian market. They are familiar with our technology and have a singular focus on their customer's success, making this partnership a natural alignment for both companies."

"We are truly honored to work with innovators like Sigma Labs, who are addressing common pain points in commercialization of additive manufacturing technology; such as machine qualification needs from regulatory bodies, process robustness and challenges in part or process qualification which are experienced daily by our additive manufacturing client base," added Sameet Raut, CEO at Excel3D Advanced Technologies. "We look forward to commercializing their product amongst our robust client base in the Indian additive manufacturing sector to promote further growth and instill the confidence in the technology for wide range of applications."

PrintRite3D® is Sigma Labs' patented in-process quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, providing real-time melt pool analytics. The software uniquely leverages thermal signatures to monitor the quality of each product part in the production process, layer by layer and in real-time, allowing operators to correct or stop production of a defective part - resulting in reduced error rates and higher yields. The software is currently being evaluated by tier-1 manufacturing companies and OEM partners worldwide.

About Excel3D Advanced Technologies

Excel3D is dedicated to transfer advanced technologies with relevant know-how in the field of design, materials and processes to manufacture end-use parts; so that it can be implemented for high value and demanding engineering applications. Excel3D will adopt the approach to educate the current and future engineers, promote the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies to instill confidence in a wide range of industries which will enable the development of products to achieve better efficiency, quality and productivity to serve the end-user. Excel3D will also be committed to develop innovative products for the wide range of applications serving environmental, engineering and social needs as well as upskill the current and future workforce to support growth for advanced technologies.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB) is a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Founded in 2010, Sigma is a software company that specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time computer-aided inspection (CAI) solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs' advanced computer-aided software product revolutionizes commercial additive manufacturing, enabling non-destructive quality assurance mid-production, uniquely allowing errors to be corrected in real-time. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

