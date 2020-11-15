SIGMA America Reveals Black Friday Pricing on Popular Lenses and Accessories

SIGMA America Black Friday Pricing Alert

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGMA Corporation of America has announced limited-time Black Friday pricing on a variety of popular photography products from Sunday, November 15 through Monday, December 7, 2020 at SIGMA Authorized Dealers in the United States. SIGMA is also offering a Zero Percent Financing option for Cine lens purchases, currently available through the end of 2020, as well as discounts on purchases of multiple Cine lenses.



For the first time ever, SIGMA America will offer Instant Savings on both the acclaimed 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Art zoom lens and the mirrorless-exclusive 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art. In addition, SIGMA's most popular Art prime lenses – the 35mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art, 50mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art and 85mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art – will feature savings for a limited time, making some of the most desirable lenses in the SIGMA Art line more accessible to photographers than ever before.

SIGMA Black Friday Instant Savings (Nov. 15 – Dec. 7, 2020)

24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art – Versatile design without compromise.

$40 Savings / Price: $1,059

24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Art – The leading lens for every moment.

$240 Savings / Price: $1,059

18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM | Art – The first and fastest of its kind.

$120 Savings / Price: $679

24-105mm F4 DG OS HSM | Art – A workhorse lens.

$100 Savings / Price: $799

35mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art – The original Art lens.

$200 Savings / Price: $699

50mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art – The Art standard.

$150 Savings / Price: $799

85mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art – Impeccable portraiture.

$150 Savings / Price: $1,049

70-200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Sports – Lightweight, perfect for on the move.

$160 Savings / Price: $1,339

16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary – The versatile prime.

$50 Savings / Price: $399

30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary – Blend of compact and quality.

$50 Savings / Price: $289

45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary – Balanced performance and size.

$100 Savings / Price: $449

56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary – A high-precision mid-tele.

$50 Savings / Price: $429

Mount Converter MC-11 – SIGMA quality, Sony capability.

$100 Savings / Price: $149