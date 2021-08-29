'A sight no one wants to see': Hurricane Ida nears Category 5 strength, takes aim at Louisiana coast

LAFAYETTE, La. – Hurricane Ida roared closer to the Louisiana coastline Sunday, a Category 4 storm driving winds of 150 mph that could grow stronger before slamming onto shore later in the day.

"Life threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage and flooding rainfall will impact portions of the Northern Gulf Coast," the National Weather Service warned.

Ida was centered about 50 miles southwest of the Mississippi River's mouth early Sunday, rolling to the northwest at 15 mph. A Category 5 hurricane, top of the scale, has sustained winds of 157 miles per hour. Ida could reach that mark before landfall.

"This is a sight no one wants to see on satellite," the weather service tweeted Sunday. "Ida ... continues to approach southeastern Louisiana. This remains a serious, life-threatening situation."

The center of Ida was forecast to continue moving across the north-central Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning and make landfall Sunday afternoon or evening. Ida is then forecast to move well inland over portions of Louisiana and western Mississippi on Monday and Monday night.

A tornado watch was issued for parts of Louisiana, including New Orleans, as well as parts of Florida, Mississippi and Alabama, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans. The watch runs through 7 p.m.

Ida intensified so swiftly that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said there was no time to organize a mandatory evacuation. She urged the city's 390,000 residents to leave voluntarily and warned those who stayed to prepare for long power outages.

In Terrebonne Parish, 50 miles southwest of New Orleans, Sheriff Tim Soignet said at least 60%-70% of residents had evacuated. Officers were monitoring the storm surge.

"It's currently typical South Louisiana weather, but we'll start feeling the wind bands soon," Soignet said. "We're going to continue to monitor until it's unsafe. And we'll come back out again after (the storm) to assess the damage."

Storm preparations were complicated by the pandemic. Louisiana has been overwhelmed with cases, and most hospitals were preparing to continue operating through the storm. Gov. John Bel Edwards said shelters would operate with reduced capacities “to reflect the realities of COVID.”

The storm was arriving on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina's landfall as a Category 3 storm. Most of the city flooded, almost 2,000 people died, and federal officials estimated the damage at $125 billion.

On Saturday, more than 90% of the Gulf of Mexico’s oil production was shut down as Ida churned through the western Gulf of Mexico. About 85% of the Gulf’s natural gas production had also been halted, according to the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

Workers had been evacuated from at least half of the 560 production platforms in the Gulf, according to the bureau.

Five named systems have reached the U.S. this year, but Ida was poised to be the first to make landfall at hurricane strength.

A hurricane warning was issued for most of the Louisiana coast from Intracoastal City to the mouth of the Pearl River, including the New Orleans metropolitan area. A tropical storm warning was extended to the Alabama-Florida border.

A state of emergency was issued across coastal and western counties in Alabama, and in the entire state of Mississippi on Saturday afternoon.

