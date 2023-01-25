Sify reports Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY 2022-23

Sify Technologies Limited
·7 min read
Sify Technologies Limited
Sify Technologies Limited

Revenues of INR 8,896 Million. EBITDA of INR 1,619 Million.

________

EARNING CALLS DETAILS

January 25, 2023| 8:30 AM ET

Participant Dial in:

To join: +1-888-506-0062 (Toll Free in the U.S. or Canada) or +1-973-528-0011 (International) | Access Code: 886459

On the call: Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman of the Board, Mr. M P Vijay Kumar, Executive Director & Group CFO and Mr. Kamal Nath, Chief Executive Officer

Live webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2184/47468

Archives: +1-877-481-4010 (Toll Free in the U.S. or Canada) or +1-919-882-2331 (International). On prompt, please enter passcode 47468. Replay is available until February 01, 2023.

________

CHENNAI, India, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue was INR 8,896 Million, an increase of 31% over the same quarter last year.

  • EBITDA was INR 1,619 Million, an increase of 3% over the same quarter last year.

  • Profit before tax was INR 227 Million, a decrease of 52% over the same quarter last year.

  • Profit after tax was INR 258 Million, a decrease of 25% over the same quarter last year.

  • CAPEX during the quarter was INR 4,226 Million.

(IN INR MILLION)

31.12.2022

31.03.2022

EQUITY

15,110

14,476

BORROWINGS

 

 

Long term

13,111

7,769

Short term

7,116

7,483


MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman, said, “India’s resilience, demonstrated post covid, has firmly established it as an economy that is not easily disturbed by changes in the business environment. This, supported with an aggressive adoption of digital tools, has worked well for the economy.

The government’s larger agenda of ensuring that social measures reach the intended beneficiaries is a work in progress and will continue to drive domestic IT demand. International demand is expected to continue due to the comparable attractiveness of the Indian market, in spite of a tightening world economy.

Viewed together, this works well for an economy that is still at the early stages of realizing its potential.

Mr. Kamal Nath, CEO, said, “Indian Enterprises have fast-tracked their digital initiatives based on their success navigating the pandemic and are now operationalizing pandemic-era innovations. Enterprise priorities are building businesses-aligned digital models, enhancing end-user experience, deploying resilient business continuity models and mitigating security risks.

Our Data Center and Cloud services, Digital and Network services are all important building blocks to enable customers’ business priorities, and we expect each of the businesses to grow with the related investments.”

Mr. M P Vijay Kumar, ED & Group CFO, said, “Our investment into the Data Center side of the business continues, with incoming demand from both retail and hyperscale customers. We have scaled up investments in our fibre network in select metro cities and in people for our digital services business.

Network connectivity, Cloud interconnects and the resultant investment in tools, process and people will augment this demand.

Fiscal discipline will be a constant, particularly in our investment process.

Cash balance at the end of the quarter was INR 4,256 Million.”

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS 

  • The Revenue split between the businesses for the quarter was Data Center colocation services 27%, Digital services 35% and Network services 38%.

Business Revenue (INR Millions)

Q3 FY 2022-23

Q3 FY 2021-22

FY 2021-22

% Growth
Q3 2022-23 vs
Q3 2021-22

Data Center services

2409

2024

7494

19

Digital Services

3155

1664

7520

90

Network services

3332

3095

12012

8

TOTAL

8896

6783

27026

31

  • Sify commissioned incremental Data Center capacity of 4.1 MW in the quarter.

  • As on December 31,2022, Sify provides services via 846 fiber nodes across the country, a 11% increase over same quarter last year.

  • The network connectivity service has now deployed 5900 SDWAN service points across the country.

  • During the quarter, Sify has invested USD 482,500 in start-ups in the Silicon Valley area as part of our Corporate Venture Capital initiative. To date, the cumulative investment stands at USD 4.69 Million.

CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENTS

Among the most prominent new contracts during the quarter were the following:

Data Center Services

  • An International banking major and its subsidiary signed up to migrate from their on-premise DC to Sify Data Center.

  • A Public sector bank, a government agricultural governing body, a State division and a private power player migrated from the competition to Sify Data Center.

  • A private finance player contracted with Sify to modernize their Data Center.

Digital services

  • A health services major and a co-operative bank contracted for a Greenfield Cloud implementation.

  • A large public sector bank signed up for private cloud storage at their on-premise Data Center.

  • A large automobile major and a Financial services major signed a multi-year contract to have their infrastructure and managed services refreshed.

  • A State Data Center, multiple manufacturing majors and a power subsidiary of another state government contracted for services such as DRaaS, PaaS and IaaS.

  • A Public sector and another State cooperative bank signed up for security infrastructure and managed services.

  • A large Public sector Oil major and a Public Sector bank has contracted to have their collaboration infrastructure revamped across all their offices.

  • A Public Sector banking major signed up to have their on-premise Network Operations Center refreshed.

Network Services

  • Three of India’s top private banks contracted Sify to significantly expand their networks.

  • A subsidiary of the Central bank contracted Sify for managed and secure SDWAN service.

  • A private bank contracted Sify for DCI and Cloud Network.

  • A spirits major and a leading chemical manufacturer signed up to have their entire edge network transformed.

  • Sify commissioned a 800G circuit for a global IT leader as phase 1 of its Long haul network.

  • During the quarter, Sify commenced SDN platform trails for cloud interconnects.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement as per IFRS

 

 

(In INR millions)

 

 

 

 

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Description

December

December

September

 

2022

2021

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

8,896

 

6,783

 

7,938

 

Cost of Revenues

(5,767

)

(3,931

)

(4,988

)

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

(1,510

)

(1,277

)

(1,441

)

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

1,619

 

1,575

 

1,509

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and Amortisation expense

(996

)

(836

)

(956

)

Impairment loss on goodwill

-

 

(15

)

-

 

Net Finance Expenses

(420

)

(278

)

(362

)

Other Income (including exchange gain)

24

 

30

 

29

 

Other Expenses (including exchange loss)

-

 

-

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

Profit before tax

227

 

476

 

220

 

Current Tax

(92

)

(129

)

(167

)

Deferred Tax

123

 

(4

)

59

 

Profit for the period

258

 

343

 

112

 

 

 

 

 

Profit attributable to:

 

 

 

Reconciliation with Non-GAAP measure

 

 

 

Profit for the period

258

 

343

 

112

 

Add:

 

 

 

Depreciation and Amortisation expense

996

 

836

 

956

 

Impairment loss on goodwill

-

 

15

 

-

 

Net Finance Expenses

420

 

278

 

362

 

Other Expenses (including exchange loss)

-

 

-

 

-

 

Income tax expense

92

 

129

 

167

 

Less:

 

 

 

Deferred Tax

(123

)

4

 

(59

)

Other Income (including exchange gain)

(24

)

(30

)

(29

)

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

1,619

 

1,575

 

1,509

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



About Sify Technologies
A Fortune India 500 company, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising the largest MPLS network, top-of-the-line DCs, partnership with global technology majors, vast expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud make it the first choice of start-ups, incoming Enterprises and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies, Sify Infinit Spaces limited, Sify Digital Services limited and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify’s business, please see the discussion under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2022, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, and Sify’s other reports filed with the SEC.

For further information, please contact:

Sify Technologies Limited

Mr. Praveen Krishna
Investor Relations & Public Relations
+91 44 22540777 (ext.2055)
praveen.krishna@sifycorp.com

Grayling Investor Relations

Lucia Domville
+1-646-824-2856
Lucia.Domville@grayling.com

20:20 Media

Nikhila Kesavan
+91 9840124036
nikhila.kesavan@2020msl.com


Latest Stories

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media. The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar." Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals met on

  • South Africa scores 29 straight points in beating Canada at HSBC New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — Canada's men had a rough start at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Friday, beaten 34-5 by South Africa and 29-14 by Argentina. Second-ranked South Africa recorded 29 straight points en route to the opening Pool D win. The 13th-ranked Canadians regrouped and put on a better show against No. 8 Argentina but conceded three late tries. They were rewarded in their final game of the day, downing No. 12 Spain 12-5. The Canadians open the second day of play against No. 14 Kenya and

  • Gu golden again in World Cup halfpipe, Canada's Karker, Bowman finish on podium

    CALGARY — Eileen Gu's halfpipe is ready for the Winter X Games. The 19-year-old freestyle skier won her second World Cup in Calgary with Canada's Rachael Karker taking a second silver behind Gu on Saturday night. Alex Ferreira and Birk Irving of the United States finished one-two in the men's event with Calgary's Noah Bowman taking bronze. The American-born Gu hit international stardom last year claiming Olympic halfpipe and big air gold medals, and slopestyle silver, for the host Chinese team i

  • Quick start helps Jets defeat Flyers 5-3

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night. Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets, who improved to 2-2 on a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday in Nashville. Kevin Hayes scored twice while playing in his 600th career game, and Ivan Provorov added a goal for Philadelphia. Kuhlma

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Rodgers open to possibility of playing elsewhere next season

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he hasn’t decided whether to continue playing next season. However he is adjusting to the possibility he could end his career somewhere other than Green Bay. The four-time MVP quarterback is still deciding whether he wants to return to the Packers, retire or request a trade. Rodgers also has noted the possibility the Packers might want to trade him and hand the quarterback job to 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love. “Any time there’s a situation wher

  • Canada's Marion Thénault soars to World Cup aerials gold in Quebec

    Canadian aerials skier Marion Thénault won gold on home snow at the World Cup event in Le Relais, Que., on Saturday. The 22-year-old opened with a score of 90.24 on her first jump — best of the round — then secured gold with the highest-scoring jump of the day at 96.23. The Sherbrooke, Que., native won silver in the World Cup opener in Ruka, Finland in December, and she secured an individual top-10 finish in her Olympic debut last February. The gold medal vaults her into first place in the World

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Golden Knights dominate Capitals from beginning in 6-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paul Cotter scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights finally off to a good start, easily beating the Washington Capitals 6-2 on Saturday night to end a three-game losing streak. Washington captain Alex Ovechkin didn't play because of a lower-body injury and is listed by the Capitals as day to day. He leads the team with 30 goals and 52 points. Even if Ovechkin had been on the ice, the Capitals might have had trouble against the Knights, who had looked anything but sharp in losi

  • Flames edge Blue Jackets 4-3 in OT in Johnny Gaudreau's return to Saddledome

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube's overtime winner for the Calgary Flames capped Johnny Gaudreau's eventful return to the Saddledome on Monday. Dube ended Calgary's see-saw battle with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 2:25 of extra time for a 4-3 victory. Gaudreau had two assists, missed a penalty shot and was constantly razzed by Flames fans in his first game in Calgary since departing for Columbus as an unrestricted free agent last July. "The fans are very passionate. They are care a lot about our team and t

  • AP source: Chiefs' Mahomes sustained high ankle sprain

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday, but the All-Pro quarterback expects to play in next weekend's AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to le

  • VanVleet has 28 points and Raptors hang on after early lead to beat Knicks 125-116

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors' early lead was nothing out of the ordinary. The victory at the end of the night, however, was. Fred VanVleet scored 28 points and the Raptors beat the New York Knicks 125-116 on Sunday, finally hanging on to a win after building a large early lead. "You can't really concentrate on the leads, it's the NBA," VanVleet said. "You watch enough games, you'll understand it's up and down. I think just closing the game so we can do that a little bit better … we've been play