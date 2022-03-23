Sievi Capital Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Mikko Laakkonen’s holding in Sievi Capital has decreased below 10 %, direct and indirect holding 10.23 % in total

Stock exchange release, 23 March 2022 at 9:45 am EET

Sievi Capital Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Mikko Laakkonen’s holding in Sievi Capital has decreased below 10 %, direct and indirect holding 10.23 % in total

Sievi Capital Plc has received on 23 March 2022 the following notification from Mikko Laakkonen, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act, according to which Mikko Laakkonen’s total holding of shares in Sievi Capital Plc has decreased below ten percent (10 %) on 21 March 2022.

Mikko Laakkonen’s ownership of Sievi Capital Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:

% of
shares and voting rights

% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both in %

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed

6.12

-

6.12

58 078 895

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

10.12

-

10.12

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI0009008924

3 553 262

2 387 268

6.12

4.11

SUBTOTAL A

5 940 530

10.23

Information about the party under the flagging obligation and about the entire chain of controlled undertakings through which shares, votings rights or financial instruments are effectively held.

Name

% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights throug financial instruments

Total shares, voting rights and financial instruments.

Mikko Laakkonen

6.12

0

6.12

ML Stable Oy

4.11

0

4.11

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Jussi Majamaa, tel. +358 400 412 127

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki



    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks. A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft. The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonge