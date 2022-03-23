Sievi Capital Oyj

Sievi Capital Plc

Stock exchange release, 23 March 2022 at 9:45 am EET

Sievi Capital Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Mikko Laakkonen’s holding in Sievi Capital has decreased below 10 %, direct and indirect holding 10.23 % in total



Sievi Capital Plc has received on 23 March 2022 the following notification from Mikko Laakkonen, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act, according to which Mikko Laakkonen’s total holding of shares in Sievi Capital Plc has decreased below ten percent (10 %) on 21 March 2022.

Mikko Laakkonen’s ownership of Sievi Capital Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:

% of

shares and voting rights % of

shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 6.12 - 6.12 58 078 895 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 10.12 - 10.12

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009008924 3 553 262 2 387 268 6.12 4.11 SUBTOTAL A 5 940 530 10.23

Information about the party under the flagging obligation and about the entire chain of controlled undertakings through which shares, votings rights or financial instruments are effectively held.

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights throug financial instruments Total shares, voting rights and financial instruments. Mikko Laakkonen 6.12 0 6.12 ML Stable Oy 4.11 0 4.11

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:

CEO Jussi Majamaa, tel. +358 400 412 127

