Sievi Capital Plc’s Business Review for January–March 2022

Sievi Capital Oyj
·4 min read
Sievi Capital Oyj
Sievi Capital Oyj

Sievi Capital Plc
Stock Exchange Release 5 May 2022 at 8:00 am EEST

Sievi Capital Plc’s Business Review for January–March 2022

The strong growth of KH-Koneet Group continued, unrealised changes in fair values had a negative effect on Sievi Capital’s result

This is the summary of the Business Review for January–March 2022. The full Business Review is attached to this release and is also available on the company’s website at www.sievicapital.fi

January-March 2022

  • Operating profit was EUR -2.9 (3.7) million

  • Net profit for the period was EUR -2.4 (3.5) million

  • Earnings per share (undiluted and diluted) were EUR -0.04 (0.06)

  • Net asset value per share at the end of the review period was EUR 1.57 (1.39)

  • Return on equity for rolling 12 months was 14.6% (23.2%)

  • Gearing at the end of the review period was 10.3% (-13.2%)

  • KH-Koneet Group made an acquisition in Sweden after the end of the review period

  • Tuomas Joensuu became the interim CFO of Sievi Capital in March

Figures in parentheses are figures from the corresponding period in the previous year, unless indicated otherwise. Information in the Business Review is unaudited. Sievi Capital does not consolidate the data of its subsidiaries into Group-level calculations line item by line item but recognises investments in the companies at fair value through

CEO Jussi Majamaa:

“Development in the first quarter of 2022 was two-fold. Four of our five target companies increased their net sales, and three of them improved their profits. The strongest performance was achieved by KH-Koneet Group, which recorded substantial growth in net sales and EBITDA. After the review period, KH-Koneet Group also acquired the Swedish machinery rental company Törnells Maskinuthyrning, which strengthens its market position in Sweden.

While there were many successes during the review period, our target companies faced a number of challenges and uncertainties, the most significant of these being related to the crisis in Ukraine, inflation, and delays associated with availability. These difficulties had the biggest impact on Indoor Group, where the the beginning of the year was much slower than expected.

Fortunately, our target companies have no business operations in Russia or dependence on trade with Russia, so Russia’s armed offensive against Ukraine has only indirect impacts on us. It remains to be seen whether the crisis will have long-term impacts on consumer demand, or whether the impacts will be short-lived, as in the case of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sievi Capital’s result for the first quarter showed a loss due to unrealised changes in the values of investments, with the negative change in the value of the Indoor Group investment having the largest effect. Return on equity for a rolling 12 months at the end of the review period was 14.6%, which exceeds our long-term minimum target level.

During the first months of the year, we focused particularly on supporting our target companies in the organic and inorganic development of their business, as well as our strategy work. Our objective is to increase Sievi Capital’s shareholder value by increasing transparency, among others. This Business Review marks the first time we are reporting the key net sales and profit figures, including comparison figures, for our target companies for the first three months of the year. There was also a change in our organisation during the review period. Tuomas Joensuu, who had been a member of our investment team since 2019, became Sievi Capital’s interim CFO in March.”

Future Outlook

In line with its current strategy, Sievi Capital will continue to explore new investment opportunities. The company plans to make an average of 1–2 new investments per year but the number of investments made may vary from year to year. For existing investments, the active development of the companies’ business operations will continue. Exit planning and the assessment of exit opportunities will also continue. Sievi Capital will carry out strategy work during the current year, as part of which alternative strategies for increasing shareholder value that differ from the current strategy will also be considered.

Sievi Capital does not consolidate the data of its subsidiaries into Group-level calculations line item by line item but recognises investments in the companies at fair value through profit or loss. Changes in the fair values of the investments have a material impact on Sievi Capital’s results. In addition to the target companies’ own development, factors that influence the development of the fair values of the investments include, for instance, the general development of different sectors and national economies as well as changes in their outlooks, the development of stock market and interest rates and other factors beyond Sievi Capital’s control. Furthermore, the coronavirus pandemic increases uncertainty when it comes to anticipating development.

Sievi Capital’s financial target is a return on equity of at least 13%, the achievement of which the company considers to be realistic in the long term. Due to the nature of the business, the company’s short-term result development is subject to volatility that is difficult to predict. Therefore, Sievi Capital does not provide an estimate of the result development in 2022.


SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

Jussi Majamaa
CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Jussi Majamaa, tel. +358 400 412 127

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Leafs hope to finally flip playoff script against battle-tested, back-to-back champs

    TORONTO — The message from the Maple Leafs — and to themselves — has been consistent all season. Head down, one foot in front of the other, don't look too far ahead. Learn from a painful past, but don't dwell too long on the rear-view mirror's ugly reality. Under the intense, never-ending spotlight of hockey's biggest market, and coupled with what could be a crushing weight of playoff baggage, it was the only way forward for a roster pockmarked by recent failures. As players set individual caree

  • Canadian women down Honduras to reach quarterfinals of CONCACAF U-17 Championship

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Rosa Maalouf scored three goals and Canada rallied in the second half to dispatch a stubborn Honduran side 4-1 in round-of-16 play Sunday at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. The 15-year-old from Ottawa raised her tournament total to nine goals. Honduras opened the scoring on a wet afternoon and soggy pitch at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez and proved to be a handful in the first half. The favoured Canadians showed more purpose in the second half, pu

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Stanley Cup playoff preview: A look at some of the key storylines

    The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup inside the NHL's 2020 post-season bubble, then repeated last July following a pandemic-shortened campaign accented by one-and-done divisions based on geography. Despite some COVID-19 challenges, the league managed to pull off an 82-game schedule in 2021-22 and is now set to return to its usual playoff format. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the storylines with the league's second season primed to start Monday night: PRESIDENTS' TROPHY CURSE

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Flames vs. Stars

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars.

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Primariliy known for his stellar offensive skills, Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., showed Wednesday night that his defensive game is on point too. Guerrero drove in Bo Bichette with the go-ahead run in the third inning and preserved Toronto's 2-1 victory with a game-ending play at first base as the Blue Jays ended the New York Yankees' 11-game win streak. With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, third baseman Matt Chapman had to back up to gather a choppe

  • NHL playoffs preview: Stakes couldn't be higher between Leafs and Lightning

    First-round series simply don't come any bigger.