'Siesta Key' Star Madisson Hausburg Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby 19 Months After Son Elliott's Death

Madisson Hausburg and husband Ish Soto lost son Elliott in a stillbirth at 37 weeks in December 2021

Madisson Hausburg/Instagram

Madisson Hausburg is pregnant with her rainbow baby.

The Siesta Key star, 29, and husband Ish Soto are expecting a baby, they revealed in an emotional Instagram post on Monday.

"One in our hearts, one in my belly 🤍Baby number 2 due in 2024 🧸," Hausburg captioned her post, where the couple poses with ultrasound photos, their cat and a small urn.

The couple's first baby, son Elliott, was delivered stillborn at 37 weeks in December 2021. Soto also remembered their son in his post celebrating the pregnancy.

"So proud of this amazingly strong mom! Can’t wait to meet baby #2! Due in 2024! #peanut," he wrote.

Madisson Hausburg/Instagram

In an Instagram post in December, on the anniversary of Elliot's death, Hausburg opened up about her love for her son alongside a black-and-white photo where she held him and tearfully looked at him and her husband.

"I keep writing and rewriting this caption, but nothing I say could ever possibly convey the love I have for my sweet Elliot. This perfect baby boy made me a mom. He will forever be the greatest gift of my life," Hausburg wrote.

"There is so little I remember from this past year…but I remember meeting you and holding you like it was yesterday. Your love was the strongest thing I have ever felt in my life. I will always love you with all of my heart, Tiny. I can't wait to see you again someday. Happy first birthday Elliot Angel ❤️."

