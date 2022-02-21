Siesta Key Star Chloe Trautman Marries Her Fiancé Chris Long

Kelly Wynne
·2 min read
Juliette Porter/Instagram

Chloe Trautman is officially married!

The former Siesta Key star wed her "soulmate" Chris Long on Sunday, surrounded by their loved ones and fellow reality stars. "Team Bride" members — including Juliette Porter and Amanda Miller — and other friends shared moments from Trautman's special day on social media.

From the photos, it appears Trautman wore a long-sleeved, lace dress for the beachside ceremony, and hosted a cocktail hour in the sand. Later in the evening, Trautman changed into a white lace jumpsuit and guests moved indoors to dance during an alien-themed party. Alongside the DJ booth, inflatable aliens hung from the ceiling and one extraterrestrial visitor on stilts even made an appearance on the dance floor.

Juliette Porter/Instagram

RELATED: Siesta Key's Chloe Trautman Reflects on Her 'Year of Transformation: 'I Am So Proud'

Friends who posted photos and videos of the wedding shared several highlights. One guest shared a photo of Long dipping Trautman on the beach and giving her a kiss. Another video showed Trautman and Long kissing in the middle of a circle of sparklers.

Fellow Siesta Key stars also captured some of the moments including Trautman's unique table settings and a few snaps of the bride.

Madisson Hausburg/Instagram

Madisson Hausburg/Instagram

On Monday morning, Long reposted many of the videos and photos uploaded by friends to her Instagram Stories.

The wedding came less than four months after Long and Trautman got engaged. She shared their engagement in November after Long proposed during a hike in Bryce Canyon, Utah.

"We both kind of blacked out and I remember breaking down in tears and saying how crazy this is! He asked me to marry him and I said YES," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "From the moment I met Chris I knew he was the one. I am in a state of pure bliss and I can't believe I get to spend my life with my best friend!!! We've been calling friends and family all morning and seeing everyone's reactions fills us both with so much love. I am still in shock and don't really know how to end this post."

RELATED: Siesta Key's Chloe Trautman Is Engaged to Boyfriend Chris Long — See Her Unusual Ring!

Her ring was unique to her personality, too. "Emeralds are associated with the heart chakra and hold many metaphysical properties some which include compassion, balance, wisdom, patience and universal love." she shared. "And those who are close to me know I have been obsessed with emeralds for quite sometime [sic] now."

