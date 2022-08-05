Siesta Key 's Kelsey Owens Says She Was Fired with 'Absolutely No Warning' After 4 Seasons

Dory Jackson
Kelsey Owens from Siesta Key attends the Berman Law Group TBT Magazine fashion show
Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Kelsey Owens' time on Siesta Key has come to an abrupt end.

The longtime cast member said Friday on Instagram that she has been unexpectedly fired from the MTV hit after four seasons.

"Last night I was walking into [a] scene at a freaking strip club of all places and was informed that I will be cut moving forward on Siesta Key with absolutely no warning," began Owens, 25.

"It's mind blowing & truly disgusting that after working on a show since I was 19 years old where I've shared things about my personal life I wasn't always comfortable with, revolved my whole life around, and put so much effort into could come to an end in such a disrespectful manner and so abrupt," she continued. "Not even a simple 'thank you for sharing the past 5 years of your life with us.' I cried my eyes out then wiped those tears and filmed my last scene the best I could with my head held high."

MTV declined PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED: Siesta Key Sneak Peek: Chloe Trautman Tells Cast She's Leaving the Show — 'A Toxic Environment'

Even with her disappointment with "the way things were handled," Owens is still "so grateful" for her time on the reality series.

"I am so grateful for the friends I've made, once in a lifetime opportunities I've been given, and most of all the fans. I wish I could hug each & every one of you," she said. "You have no idea how much your kind words and support have meant to me and how much they've helped me get through some of my toughest times. I couldn't have made it these past 5 years without y'all so thank you for that. I am truly a better person because of y'all."

She added, "My time on the show may have come to an end but this is just the beginning for me. 💗 Time to strut my way into this next chapter."

Kelsey Owens
Kelsey Owens

MTV Kelsey Owens

In sharing the news of her exit from the series, Owens received support from fellow MTV reality stars and her Siesta Key stars.

"So sorry! Such an unfortunate ending. You are a star and helped make that show! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ on to the next chapter 🥇😘," commented The Hills alum Heidi Montag.

"'ll always be so thankful to have met you through the show, but you my friend deserve much better and I can't wait to see what comes next for you. 🤍 love you always Kels," Amanda Marie Miller wrote, while Camilla Cattaneo commented, "I'm so sorry Kelsey. You have so many great things going for you! F*** them I love you 💕"

Chloe (Trautman) Long said that "the show will never be what it was" without Owens. "I know you have great things ahead for your life. As one door closes another will open! I'll never forget laughing in the bathtub in Bimini🤍," she added.

Meanwhile Juliette Porter wrote, "The crown may tilt but never falls!!"

"We've made some amazing memories I'll never forget despite the ups and downs," continued Porter, 25. "Love you forever❤️ time to hop on the next roller coaster girl!! Just the beginning."

Siesta Key
Siesta Key

MTV

Owens also received a heartfelt comment from her boyfriend Max Strong, who said he's "sorry" she was "treated this way." Also calling Owens an "incredible person," Strong concluded: "I promise you the best is yet to come 🙏🏼 love you so much!"

Owens had been a part of Siesta Key since its 2017 debut. The series was renewed for a fifth season in May.

In June, Owens revealed in an Instagram Story Q+A that she will have less of a presence in season 5.

"Yes, I still am on Siesta Key. No, I have not started filming," she wrote at the time, per Screen Rant. "I was told last minute that I will not be needed until later on in the season."

