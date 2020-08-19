Siesta Key : Juliette Porter Reflects on Alex Kompothecras Hookup in Sneak Peek from First-Ever Reunion

For the first time ever, the cast of MTV's Siesta Key will come together for a virtual reunion following a tense and dramatic season finale.

In a sneak peek from the upcoming special, hosted by Jeannie Mai, Juliette Porter reflects on her hookup with ex Alex Kompothecras — and why she chose to reveal the truth to his girlfriend Alyssa Salerno in such a brutal way.

"Juliette, we could not get over the way you phrased your confession to Alyssa," Mai, 41, says in the clip. "I mean, literally, you said, 'I f---ed your boyfriend in Nashville, several, several times.' In that moment, why did you feel the need to emphasize the amount like that?"

Porter, 23, says she was "so heated" in the moment.

"I wanted to get it off my chest and move on," she says. "I was like, 'It's now or never.' I asked Alex to tell her like, four or five times over a period of many months and he never did, so I was like, 'I guess it's my turn,' because Amanda wouldn't do it."

"She tried handing me the phone," Amanda Miller, 23, recalls of the moment Porter was admitting to the affair to Salerno. "All I could think of in my mind was, 'I'm damned if I do, I'm damned if I don't.'"

At the time, Miller stormed off and didn't get involved.

"Do you remember that night? I was on the phone with Alyssa, and I said, 'Amanda will tell you,' and she said, 'Amanda is just a clout chaser — all she cares about is the camera. I don't believe what she says,'" Porter tells Miller in the sneak peek. "Is that your friend? And also, is she still your friend now?"

"No, absolutely not," Miller says, admitting she would have done things differently.

"I probably would have spoken up and said, 'Alyssa, you need to call me. There's a lot been going on,'" she says.

Chloe Trautman, however, feels Kompothecras is the one to blame.

"We're all sitting here talking about what we should have done differently, how about it's what Alex should have done differently," Trautman says. "It's the fact that Alex wasn't a man and didn't stand up and do the right thing."

"He's a coward," Porter adds.

When J.J. Mizell points out "it takes two to tango," Porter acknowledges that she was "definitely in the wrong" for hooking up with Kompothecras in the first place.

"I agree, but I'll own up to it, unlike him," she says.

Missing from the reunion is Kompothecras himself. On the night of the show's premiere in June, MTV announced that the star had been fired for allegedly making racist comments and sharing white supremacist images on social media.

"We've made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence," an MTV spokesperson told PEOPLE. "He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key."

Of his firing, Porter and Kelsey Owens said on an episode of Barstool Sports' Chicks in the Office podcast at the time that the network made the right decision.

"It's not even like subtle racism — it was like blatant, blatant racism," Porter said.

Kompothecras, 25, and Salerno, 26, are still together, and welcomed daughter Alessi in June.

The Siesta Key season finale airs on Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, followed by the reunion at 9 p.m. ET.