Sierra Foothill League showdowns highlight next week’s Sacramento-area football schedule
Here’s a look at the Sacramento-area high school football schedule for Oct. 5-7. All games kick off from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, unless noted.
Capital Athletic League
Capital Christian at El Camino
Rio Americano at Christian Brothers
Vista del Lago at Del Campo
Capital Valley Conference
River Valley at Inderkum
Roseville at Bella Vista
Yuba City at Woodcreek
Delta League
Cosumnes Oaks vs. Pleasant Grove at Sheldon (Thursday)
Sheldon at Elk Grove
Franklin vs. Jesuit at Cosumnes Oaks
Foothill Valley League
Lincoln at Placer
Oakmont at Ponderosa
West Park at Nevada Union
Golden Empire League
Casa Roble at Rio Linda
Mesa Verde at Pioneer
Woodland at Dixon
Greater Sacramento League
Florin at Foothill
Natomas at Johnson
Valley vs. Cordova at Cosumnes River College
Metro League
River City at Grant
Laguna Creek at Burbank
McClatchy at Monterey Trail
Monticello Empire League
Vanden at Vacaville
Rodriguez at Fairfield
Wood at Armijo
Pioneer Valley League
Colfax at Wheatland
Marysville at Bear River
Sutter at Center
Sacramento Metro Athletic League
Western Sierra at Woodland Christian
Foresthill vs. Valley Christian at Highlands
Sierra Foothill League
Folsom at Rocklin
Granite Bay at Whitney
Oak Ridge at Del Oro
Sierra Valley Conference
Bradshaw Christian at El Dorado
Galt at Union Mine
Rosemont at Liberty Ranch