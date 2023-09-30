Sierra Foothill League showdowns highlight next week’s Sacramento-area football schedule

Joe Davidson
Here’s a look at the Sacramento-area high school football schedule for Oct. 5-7. All games kick off from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, unless noted.

Capital Athletic League

Capital Christian at El Camino

Rio Americano at Christian Brothers

Vista del Lago at Del Campo

Capital Valley Conference

River Valley at Inderkum

Roseville at Bella Vista

Yuba City at Woodcreek

Delta League

Cosumnes Oaks vs. Pleasant Grove at Sheldon (Thursday)

Sheldon at Elk Grove

Franklin vs. Jesuit at Cosumnes Oaks

Foothill Valley League

Lincoln at Placer

Oakmont at Ponderosa

West Park at Nevada Union

Golden Empire League

Casa Roble at Rio Linda

Mesa Verde at Pioneer

Woodland at Dixon

Greater Sacramento League

Florin at Foothill

Natomas at Johnson

Valley vs. Cordova at Cosumnes River College

Metro League

River City at Grant

Laguna Creek at Burbank

McClatchy at Monterey Trail

Monticello Empire League

Vanden at Vacaville

Rodriguez at Fairfield

Wood at Armijo

Pioneer Valley League

Colfax at Wheatland

Marysville at Bear River

Sutter at Center

Sacramento Metro Athletic League

Western Sierra at Woodland Christian

Foresthill vs. Valley Christian at Highlands

Sierra Foothill League

Folsom at Rocklin

Granite Bay at Whitney

Oak Ridge at Del Oro

Sierra Valley Conference

Bradshaw Christian at El Dorado

Galt at Union Mine

Rosemont at Liberty Ranch