Sierra’s dream season ends in CIF basketball final. ‘I wouldn’t trade it for anything’

Ryan Watt first met the core of this group years ago when they were fourth-graders in a Fresno-area recreation league. That’s when the little lads tried to figure out how to run and dribble at the same time without getting tangled in a sea of arms and legs.

The longtime boys basketball coach for Sierra High School, Watt on Friday afternoon reflected on the beginning of that journey, where it’s taken them all these years later and where they landed on the final week of a long and memorable campaign.

The gritty Chieftains gave it their all against a bigger, faster and more skilled team from Los Angeles County because that’s what they always do. But it was Lynwood that celebrated at Golden 1 Center, having pulled away emphatically in the second half to win the CIF State Division V championship 89-58.

Lynwood prevailed behind the efforts of two talented freshmen, both playing beyond their years all season and not at all awed by the venue or moment here. Jason Crowe Jr., a 6-foot-3 guard, had 36 points, matching his seasonal average, as he capped perhaps the most remarkable ninth-grade season in state history. Chace Holley, a 6-foot guard, had 24 as the Knights of the Southern Section won their first state championship.

Sierra? The little school that could and did so much? With their enrollment of fewer than 400 students and backed by their beloved town of Tollhouse, the Chieftains appreciated their historic season. Sierra had not won a CIF state playoff game until this season, punctuated by a Northern California Regional championship triumph over Ripon Christian.

Chieftains players and coaches were emotional afterward, a dream season halted by a better team. There’s no shame in that, but no one wanted the fun to end.

“We’re in a small town, 30 miles from Fresno, maybe 2,000 people in our town,” Watt said. “We had a moment recently where guys went outside during warmup lines just to see the snow. They’d never seen that before. These kids grew up together. Special team, special kids, special year. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. We had a police escort out of town last night. We thought if we won it, it’d be like ‘Hoosiers,’ this tiny, itty bity school.”

Logan Kilbert shines for Sierra and his mother’s memory

The heart of the team, and for the school’s entire athletic program, really, is Logan Kilbert. The 6-4 junior is a 4-sport star — a receiver in football, an outfielder in baseball, a jumper and runner in track and field and an all-out baller in hoops. He’s also a 4.0 student and a polite young man.

Having already exceeded 2,000 career points, Kilbert had a playoff run to remember, winning games with free throws or coast-to-coast drives. He had a team-high 16 points against Lynwood, and senior guard Nathan Kempen had 16, but the Chieftains were outnumbered.

Watt said he wouldn’t trade his star Kilbert for anyone, and he’s delighted to know he will have him for one more season.

Kilbert said he will remember his duel against the Lynwood stars, none brighter than Crowe Jr., the coach’s son who scored effortlessly on runners, drives or jump shots. Crowe Jr. had 11 of his team’s first 19 points and 16 of the first 31 for a 31-26 halftime lead. It was all Lynwood after that as they eclipsed 80 points for the 17th consecutive time to finish 27-11. Sierra finished its finest season at 31-6.

“He’s a heck of a player,” Kilbert said of Crowe Jr. “A great player.”

Kilbert later shared a story with The Fresno Bee on how he wound up with jersey No. 34. It’s to honor his mother, Shawna, who died of cancer when she was 34 years old. Kilbert was 3 1/2, and though he doesn’t remember a lot of her, he said he feels her presence.

“I wore No. 1 when I was a freshman but was outgrowing the jersey,” Kilbert said. “It was getting a little tight. I wanted a different number and decided to dig deep. I thought of 34, my mom.”

As for this season and this team, Kilbert said, “I’ll never forget it. I love all of these guys.”

His coach said the same, saying, “just so proud.” Watt acknowledged his entire team, including son Camden Watt and Ben Kliewer, Luke Brown, Chayce Duerksen, Cole Ferguson and others.

Lynwood freshman ‘best player’ in California?

Jason Crowe Sr. was also beaming with pride. The joy was for his team, his school, his region and especially for his son.

Crowe Jr. in 38 games scored 1,295 points. That’s the third-most in a single season in state history, according to Cal-Hi Sports, which has tracked such things for decades. First on the all-time single-season scoring list in this state is Tracy McGrady, who had 1,505 for Glendora in 1989 and later played in the NBA. Second on that list is Tony Clark in 1990 for Christian-El Cajon with 1,337. Clark is now the Major League Baseball players union president.

There’s no shame losing to a guy of that sort of growing pedigree.

“I truly believe he’s the best player in the state,” Crowe Sr. said. “I know I sound a little LaVar Ball-ish there. We keep waiting for him to have a bad game. Hasn’t happened.”

Said the son, “I’m really speechless. Coming into this year, I never thought I’d have the year I’ve had.”

Sierra Chieftains forward Luke Brown (21), right, guards Lynwood Knights forward Syeon Jennings (15) as he goes up to score during the fourth quarter at the CIF Division V high school boys basketball state final game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Lynwood beat Sierra for the state title, 89-58.

Lynwood Knights guard Chace Holley (3) grabs a defensive rebound during the fourth quarter at the CIF Division V high school boys basketball state final game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Lynwood beat Sierra for the state title, 89-58.

Lynwood Knights forward Devon Taylor (0) looks up at the score towards the end of there 89-58 win over the Sierra Chieftains in the CIF Division V high school boys basketball state final game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.