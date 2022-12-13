Sientra Expands Global Footprint With Regulatory Approval to Market Breast Implants in the United Arab Emirates

·2 min read
IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company focused on enhancing lives by advancing the art of plastic surgery, announced that it has received approval from the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health and Prevention to market the company’s line of smooth surface, High-Strength Cohesive (HSC and HSC+) silicone gel breast implants in the United Arab Emirates. This new approval marks Sientra’s third international expansion this year.

“We are pleased to receive approval so quickly in the UAE, which is a strong testament to Sientra’s strong clinical and quality standards.” said Ron Menezes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sientra, “We are excited about expanding our footprint even further in the GCC and are looking forward to providing patients and surgeons with both choice and safety.”

Sientra is proud to market their breast implants in the GCC through their local partner Rose Aljazera, an established leading distributor of medical aesthetics solutions for the Middle East region for over two decades.

“Having seen Sientra’s exceptional product and data, we’ve eagerly anticipated the introduction of this new breast technology for our patients,” said Dr. Zuhair Alfardan, plastic surgeon at Eternal Clinic in Dubai, UAE and President of the Emirates Plastic Surgery Society (EPSS).  “With Sientra’s outstanding 10-year clinical safety data, which is unrivaled in the UAE, we can’t wait to provide the latest in breast implant technology and give our patients the aesthetics results and experience that they deserve.”

About Sientra

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company exclusively focused on plastic surgery. The Company’s mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s product portfolio includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, the Viality™ with Auraclens™ lipoaspirate wash system, and BIOCORNEUM®, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*).

Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Sientra is routinely posted and is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at www.sientra.com.

For Canadian plastic surgeons and consumers seeking further information about Sientra silicone gel breast implants, including important safety information concerning breast implants, please visit www.sientra.ca.

(*) Data on file

Forward Looking Statements 

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. The words ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘aim,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘continue, ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘position,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning the Company’s expansion into international markets, the Company’s prospects and opportunities in GCC and the Middle East for its breast implants, the adoption of the Company’s products in GCC and the Middle East by plastic surgeons and consumers, and Sientra’s continued growth in the United States and internationally. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the positive reaction from plastic surgeons and their patients the Company’s products in the United States and internationally (including GCC and the Middle East), the Company’s ability to successfully leverage its commercial team and brand to generate significant breast implants sales in GCC and the Middle East, the Company’s ability to execute on its commercial, clinical and research and development plans for international expansion. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Sientra’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘aim,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘continue, ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘position,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and such estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection or forward-looking statement. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business.

