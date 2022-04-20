Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Results From Annual and Special Meeting
MARKHAM, Ontario, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval in respect of all resolutions to be voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 19, 2022 (the "Meeting"). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated March 4, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company. The proxy voting results for each nominee are as follows:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
No.
%
No.
%
Paul Boniferro
20,201,117
99.28
147,416
0.72
Dino Chiesa
18,916,541
92.96
1,431,992
7.04
Nitin Jain
20,156,475
99.06
192,058
0.94
Shelly Jamieson
20,093,945
98.75
254,588
1.25
Brian Johnston
17,611,964
86.55
2,736,569
13.45
Paula Jourdain Coleman
19,639,031
96.51
709,502
3.49
Stephen Sender
19,269,345
94.70
1,079,188
5.30
Proxy voting results for all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT SIENNA SENIOR LIVING
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
David Hung
Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President
(905) 489-0254
david.hung@siennaliving.ca
Nancy Webb
Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Marketing
(905) 489-0788
nancy.webb@siennaliving.ca