Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Results From Annual and Special Meeting

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval in respect of all resolutions to be voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 19, 2022 (the "Meeting"). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated March 4, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company. The proxy voting results for each nominee are as follows:







Nominee

Votes For Votes Withheld No. % No. % Paul Boniferro 20,201,117 99.28 147,416 0.72 Dino Chiesa 18,916,541 92.96 1,431,992 7.04 Nitin Jain 20,156,475 99.06 192,058 0.94 Shelly Jamieson 20,093,945 98.75 254,588 1.25 Brian Johnston 17,611,964 86.55 2,736,569 13.45 Paula Jourdain Coleman 19,639,031 96.51 709,502 3.49 Stephen Sender 19,269,345 94.70 1,079,188 5.30

Proxy voting results for all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT SIENNA SENIOR LIVING

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

David Hung

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President

(905) 489-0254

david.hung@siennaliving.ca

Nancy Webb

Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Marketing

(905) 489-0788

nancy.webb@siennaliving.ca



