Sienna Miller Welcomed Her Second Child

Congratulations are in order for Sienna Miller. According to The Daily Mail, the actress and her boyfriend, Oli Green, welcomed their daughter. The publication obtained images of the two taking a walk through West London with the newborn strapped in a carrier. Miller announced her pregnancy earlier this year and is already mom to an 11-year-old daughter named Marlowe, whom she shares with actor Tom Sturridge. Neither Miller nor Green have issued an official statement on the new arrival just yet.

Speaking to Vogue earlier this year, Miller opened up about having to constantly address having a child as an older woman. She explained that she wished it wasn't the case and that she understands how it's something that's easy for people to joke about.

"I'd love to get to a point where I didn't feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby," she told the outlet. "To show I'm in on the joke."

Miller also described her unforgettable, bump-baring look at Vogue World in September. She noted that she was "nervous about the idea of it, but once I had it on, everything else felt boring. I was like, 'I'll have that photo for the rest of my baby's life.'"

She finished by saying that she looked at the 'fit as a chance to go against her "prejudice" and that experimenting with her looks is something she's working on.

"It's kind of fascinating to fight your own prejudice against yourself. I'm constantly doing that," she said.

Miller and Green have been together since 2022. She previously got frank about the "pressure" she felt to grow her family after turning 40.



"[The] pressure... [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven’t I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise," she said in an interview with Elle UK. "Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade — that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me."

"Then, I got to 40 and I froze some eggs," she added. "Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, 'If it happens, it happens.' That kind of existential threat has dissipated."



