Sienna Miller says Chadwick Boseman took a pay cut to ensure she was given a fair fee

From Harper's BAZAAR

Sienna Miller says that Chadwick Boseman took a pay cut to ensure that she was remunerated fairly. The actress worked with the late Black Panther star on their film 21 Bridges in 2019.

Talking to Empire, Miller recalled that Boseman gave her a portion of his own salary so that she was given the wages he felt she deserved, describing his actions as "astounding". The project saw Boseman play a New York detective who shuts down the 21 bridges of Manhattan to find a two murderers. Miller plays a fellow detective.

“This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn't get to," she said. "And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I'm compensated in the right way,’"

“And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid.

“It was about the most astounding thing that I've experienced,” she added. “That kind of thing just doesn't happen. He said, ‘You're getting paid what you deserve, and what you're worth.’ It's just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully.”

Boseman died on 28 August, aged 43, after privately battling with colon cancer.

In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.

SIGN UP

Plus, sign up here to get Harper’s Bazaar magazine delivered straight to your door.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like