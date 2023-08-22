Sienna Miller is pregnant — all the details on her relationship with Oli Green

Sienna Miller (Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images)

Last year, Sienna Miller referred to dating a certain person in her 30s as “[investing] what felt like the important years in something that was just a bucket with a hole in it of a person”. Damning. “I wasted time,” she continued in the interview with Vogue, as part of her cover story last November, “and I felt like time was really my currency.”

Luckily, Miller has managed to make that time back — the Layer Cake actress is pregnant again aged 41, with her partner Oli Green, who is 15 years her junior. Spotted yesterday gracefully meandering down a beach in Ibiza, Miller could be seen to be sporting a brown bikini, a tan and, most importantly, a sizeable baby bump.

It was only in April that the actress shared how she had decided to freeze her eggs when she turned 40, in case she decided to have more children.

Sienna Miller with boyfriend Oli Green at Wimbledon this year (Zac Goodwin / PA)

“Biology is incredibly cruel on women in [their 30s],” she told Elle. “That's the headline, or it certainly was for me. Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I'm just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated.” Miller shares one daughter, nine-year-old Marlowe, with her ex-husband, actor Tom Sturridge.

So who is Sienna Miller’s 26-year-old boyfriend Oli Green, and what’s her relationship like with co-parent Sturridge? Plus, who exactly was that “bucket with a hole in it” of a partner before? Let’s dive in.

Sienna Miller and Oli Green have been together for over a year

Sienna Miller and Oli Green in 2022 (Dave Benett / Getty Images)

Miller and Green first hard-launched their relationship last year when they appeared with their arms wrapped around each other on the red carpet of the Oscars Vanity Fair party in February 2022. Following this first appearance, the pair have been spotted looking loved up at various glitzy parties, arm in arm at Glastonbury Festival, and making out on the streets of Notting Hill. It’s all very ’90s, and all very Sienna.

Green is an actor himself and recently appeared alongside Florence Pugh in the Zach Braff-directed drama A Good Person, as well as Apple TV series The Mosquito Coast, with Justin Theroux. Most recently, he has been on set of The Crown season six, where he is set to play Rupert Finch, a fourth-year law student who Kate Middleton dates before her relationship with Prince William.

Ed McVey as Prince William, Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton, and Oli Green as Rupert ‘Finchey’ Finch in The Crown season six (PA)

Both of Green’s parents sre prominent in the art world. He is the son of British businessman Jonathan Green, who himself is the son of Richard Green, the art dealer and gallerist, with Jonathan serving as the CEO of his Mayfair-based art gallery. Green’s American mother, Alison, spent time working at Sotheby’s in New York and now works as a VIP advisor at Frieze Masters and as a trustee at Sir John Soane’s Museum, according to her LinkedIn.

As for Miller and Green’s age difference, Sienna explained her pattern of dating younger men to Vogue: “There’s a misogyny that is ingrained in men of my age and older that I don’t see in [the] generation below.”

Sienna has one other child with ex-partner Tom Sturridge

Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge in 2013 (Dave Benett)

Before she was linked to Green, Sienna was dating The Boat That Rocked actor Tom Sturridge until 2015, and the pair welcomed a daughter in July 2012. Miller and Sturridge now co-parent Marlowe, who is nine years old, and appear to have a brilliant time doing it. The pair are still close — they attended Glastonbury together last year (with Green in tow, too) and Miller refers to Sturridge as her “best friend”.

Miller has also said she is “really happy” for Sturridge and his new partner, Alexa Chung, who have been dating since summer 2022. “It’s genuinely lovely,” she told Vogue, joking about the “wardrobe access that Marlowe will have between the two of us”.

In the same Vogue interview, she also hastened to confirm that Sturridge is not the “bucket with a hole in it” she dated before. Prior to her relationship with Sturridge, Miller was engaged to actor Jude Law, who admitted to cheating on her with his children’s nanny a year after the pair announced their engagement.

Jude Law and Sienna Miller in 2003 (Larry Busacca / Getty Images)

Speaking out about the incident at the time, Law told the papers in 2004: “Following the reports in today’s papers, I just want to say I am deeply ashamed and upset that I’ve hurt Sienna and the people most close to us. I want to publicly apologise to Sienna and our respective families for the pain that I have caused. There is no defence for my actions which I sincerely regret and I ask that you respect our privacy at this very difficult time.”

More than a decade later, in 2020, Miller shared how hard this period of her life had been, especially because she was appearing in a play at the time. “That was one of the most challenging moments I hope I'll ever have to experience. Because with that level of public heartbreak, to have to get out of a bed let alone stand in front of 800 people every night, it’s just the last thing you want to do.”

As for now, the actress appears incredibly loved up and positively bursting with a pregnancy glow, and we couldn’t be happier for her and Green.