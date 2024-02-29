Sienna Miller Makes First Appearance Post-Baby at Chloé Show in a Slinky Slip and Mega Heels

The actress gave birth to a baby girl with boyfriend Oli Green in January

Stephane Cardinale/Getty Sienna Miller makes first public post-pregnancy appearance at the Chloé show during Paris Fashion Week

Sienna Miller’s proved once again why she's the queen of boho-chic style.

The actress, 42, attended the Chloé show during Paris Fashion Week, sitting front row in a edgy-meets-feminine look from the label including an oversize biker-style bomber jacket and romantic slinky white slip dress.

The outing comes a little over a month since Miller welcomed her first child with boyfriend Oli Green, 27, in January. The model is also mom to daughter Marlowe, 11, who she shares with ex Tom Sturridge.

Stephane Cardinale/Getty Sienna Miller rocks a leather jacket and mules since giving birth to her first daughter with boyfriend Oli Green in January

Miller kept her post-bump front row fashion cool and chic, pairing a boxy aviator bomber jacket with what appeared to be a silky white slip with lace trim. She simultaneously brought platform clogs back into the fashion chat as she rounded the outfit out with towering leather sandals.

Her blonde hair was styled in loose waves and her makeup kept glow and lean with a nude lip.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Sienna Miller bares her bump at the Vogue World Fashion show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 14

The last time fans got to see Miller at Fashion Week was in London last September, when the actress glamorously put her growing bump on display at the Vogue World fashion show.

Miller pulled an epic maternity fashion moment in a belly-baring crop top and extravagant puff skirt, both by Schiaparelli. Delivering a high-octane look like that made Miller “nervous at first,” as shared in her Vogue December cover story.

“But once I had it on, everything else felt boring. I was like, 'I'll have that photo for the rest of my baby's life,'" she said.

"It's kind of fascinating to fight your own prejudice against yourself. I'm constantly doing that."

Lionel Hahn/Getty Sienna Miller and Oli Green

Yet, keeping her off-carpet maternity style minimal was one of Miller’s goals. Thankfully her boyfriend's closet supplied some of the essentials.

“I've found clothes in my wardrobe that will stretch and I have borrowed Oli's jeans for the first four months,” she said in a later interview with the publication, adding at the time that she’d “outgrown” Green’s pants.

"I've tried to avoid buying maternity wear. It's very hard,” Miller added. “I feel like I'm probably at the stage where I need some maternity leggings.”

