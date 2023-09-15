From Sienna Miller to Jodie Turner-Smith: All of the best (and most daring) looks at Vogue World

Britain has a new biggest night in fashion, as Vogue World pulled out all the stops for an evening full of glitz and glamour.

Dubbed the UK capital’s answer to the Met Gala, London’s very first Vogue World took place at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Thursday night (15 September), after its 2022 launch in New York.

The star-studded extravaganza was helmed by American Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and featured a live performance overseen by Billy Elliot and The Crown director Stephen Daldry, as well as a dramatic catwalk show spotlighting British labels on the eve of London Fashion Week.

Proceeds from the production will go to London-based performing arts organisations, including the National Theatre, the Royal Opera House, the Royal Ballet, Southbank Sinfonia and Rambert.

Famous faces from the UK and around the world brought their best to the event. Here’s a rundown of some of the evening’s standout looks...

Sienna Miller

All eyes were on Sienna Miller at the event, as the British actor showed off her baby bump in a crop top and voluminous satin skirt from Schiaparelli. The Extrapolations star, 41, already has an 11-year-old daughter with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sturridge. The Sandman actor also attended Vogue World with his new girlfriend, Alexa Chung. Miller is currently dating actor Oli Green.

Sienna Miller at Vogue World (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Jodie Turner-Smith

Queen and Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith turned heads with her Viktor & Rolf look: a daring black sash top, paired with a black thong and long-sleeved gloves. The actor completed the look with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Jodie Turner-Smith (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet opted for a chic white Paul Smith suit for the occasion, worn with nude-coloured lingerie visible beneath her jacket.

Kate Winslet (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

AJ Odudu

Future Big Brother host AJ Odudu gave the crowds some sea anemone realness in her purple look: a minidress with a large ruffle behind her head and shoulders.

AJ Odudu (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Ncuti Gatwa

Soon-to-be Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa made his toned torso the main event for his look, as he wore a black sheer long-sleeved top with black trousers and Louboutin heels.

Ncuti Gatwa (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice

Richard Quinn was the designer of choice for Princess Beatrice, who wore a black caped dress adorned with a yellow flower print. She attended with her husband of three years, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (PA)

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie kept it simpler than her sister with her look: a green Fendi dress with a wraparound effect across the shoulders.

Princess Eugenie (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Rita Ora

Championing sustainability, Rita Ora took to the red carpet in pre-loved wear, all courtesy of eBay. The pop star and actor chose a black fishtail gown with a sheer back, finished with columns of metal pins.

Rita Ora (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan stunned in a floor-length Louis Vuitton dress, paired with pulled-back hair and a classic red lip.

Gemma Chan (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Twiggy

Fashion icon Twiggy also went down the pre-loved route, standing out with a red velvet Tom Ford for Gucci suit, paired with a Louis Vuitton bag.

Twiggy (PA)

Emilia Clarke

It was mesh all the way for Emilia Clarke, who stunned the crowd in a floor-length black Dior gown, combined with sparkling jewellery by Chopard.

Emilia Clarke (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Damien Lewis and Alison Mosshart

Damien Lewis and Alison Mosshart hit the red carpet in a couples’ coordinated look, in suits. Wearing Lanvin, actor Lewis paired bright yellow trousers with a black blazer, while singer-songwriter Mosshart kept things uniform in pink.

Damien Lewis and Alison Mosshart (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Tom Daley

Tom Daley stuck to a grey and silver palette for his look: an asymmetrical top with a draped jacket, paired with matching trousers and a silver clutch bag. (Check out the attention to detail on the silver nail polish, too.)

Tom Daley (PA)

Little Simz

Musician and Top Boy actor Little Simz chose a Prada look for the night, pairing a black cardigan with a matching A-line skirt. She topped off the look with silver and gold accessories.

Little Simz (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Stormzy

When we talk about British men’s fashion, Stormzy is never far from the conversation. He proved why with his choice for the night: a black Ferragamo suit with a white shoulder panel.

Stormzy (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Simone Ashley

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley looked like the belle of the ball in her standout Tamara Ralph look. The actor wore a white bodysuit topped with a fitted dress, netted with pearls, and Jimmy Choo shoes to finish.

Simone Ashley (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Joe Locke

Heartstopper’s Joe Locke brought a welcome shock of colour to proceedings, wearing a fuchsia short suit and matching shirt by Valentino.

Joe Locke (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow was yet another big favourite of the night, in a monochrome look by Zuhair Murad. The model wore a low-cut black velvet dress, accentuated by white ruffled floor-length draping.

Winnie Harlow (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

