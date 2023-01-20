Siemens Healthineers' (ETR:SHL) Dividend Will Be Increased To €0.95

Siemens Healthineers AG's (ETR:SHL) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to €0.95 on 20th of February. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.0%.

Siemens Healthineers' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, Siemens Healthineers' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 35.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Siemens Healthineers Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. Since 2019, the annual payment back then was €0.70, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €0.95. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.9% per annum over that time. Siemens Healthineers has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Siemens Healthineers has impressed us by growing EPS at 5.7% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Siemens Healthineers has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is Siemens Healthineers not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

