Siemens Gamesa CFO to leave group - memo

LONDON (Reuters) - Siemens Gamesa's finance chief will leave the struggling wind turbine maker next week, according to an internal message to staff sent just a few months after parent Siemens Energy took over the Spanish firm.

Beatriz Puente, who joined Siemens Gamesa as CFO in December 2020, will leave effective May 15, the day Siemens Energy is scheduled to release second-quarter results, the memo said, without disclosing the reason for her departure.

"In these times of transition, it's important that we don't lose sight of the ambitious goals we've set for ourselves," Siemens Gamesa Chief Executive Jochen Eickholt said in the memo that was seen by Reuters.

A spokesperson for Siemens Energy confirmed the authenticity of the internal message.

Siemens Energy took over most of Siemens Gamesa earlier this year in an effort to get a better handle on operational problems that have caused major continued losses at the Spanish wind turbine maker and became a drag on its parent.

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Madeline Chambers)