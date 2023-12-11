Siemens' (ETR:SIE) Dividend Will Be Increased To €4.70

The board of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of €4.70 on the 13th of February, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 2.9% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Siemens' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Based on the last payment, Siemens was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 25.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 38% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Siemens Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €3.00 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €4.70. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.6% per annum over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

We Could See Siemens' Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Siemens has been growing its earnings per share at 7.6% a year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like Siemens' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Siemens that investors should take into consideration. Is Siemens not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

