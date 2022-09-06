Siemens Energy: don't understand Gazprom view on Nord Stream 1

BERLIN (Reuters) - Siemens Energy said on Tuesday it does not comprehend Gazprom's presentation of the situation with the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which the Russian energy giant said will not resume gas delivery until Siemens Energy repairs faulty equipment.

"We cannot comprehend this new representation based on the information provided to us over the weekend," Siemens Energy said in a written statement.

"Therefore, until further notice, our assessment is that the finding communicated to us does not represent a technical reason for stopping operation. Such leaks do not normally affect the operation of a turbine and can be sealed on site," it added.

