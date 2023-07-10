Siemens Energy confident it can improve rating again after downgrade

BERLIN, July 10 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy's said it remains confident the company can improve its credit rating again in the future, after S&P downgraded it to BBB-minus with a stable outlook from BBB with a negative outlook.

"Our commitment lies in maintaining a solid investment grade rating," the company said in a statement on Monday.

Siemens Energy's management board set up a task force last week to establish the scope of deepening problems at its crisis-ridden wind turbine division, including quality issues at its two most recent onshore platforms. The problems were unveiled in June and caused Siemens Energy's shares to plunge by 37%.

The company said its commitment to improve its rating is reinforced by a track record of sustaining a strong balance sheet, as well as a robust liquidity position, without any significant upcoming debt maturities.

"Our primary focus is on achieving sustainable profitability for Siemens Energy and resolving the issues at Siemens Gamesa which have led to the recent withdrawal of our profit guidance," the company said in its statement. (Reporting by Maria Martinez; Editing by Leslie Adler)