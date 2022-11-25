Siegrist has 29, No. 23 Villanova women beat Belmont 83-80

·2 min read

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 29 points and No. 23 Villanova pulled out an 83-80 win over Belmont in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Friday after blowing a 21-point lead in the second half.

The Wildcats (5-0), who survived to play No. 21 Baylor on Saturday, were ahead 66-45 on a Lucy Olsen jumper at the 4:07 mark of the third quarter. That's when the Bruins (1-4), who will meet Saint Louis next, reeled off 10-straight to end the quarter, pulling within 66-55 win on a Destinee Wells 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The run reached 18 as Madison Bartley had a three-point play and Sydni Harvey had a layup and a 3-pointer. Olsen ended the 6-minute, 12-second drought caused by four misses and four turnovers, with a basket but Harvey kept the hot hand and tied it with a 3 and a layup.

There was just one more tie but the game stayed close. Nikki Baird made two free throws to bring Belmont within 81-80 with 11 seconds left. Siegrist made just 1 of 2 from the line at nine seconds and Teresa Miller was fouled on an offensive rebound but Miller missed the first free throw and was forced to miss the second on purpose with three seconds to go. Christina Dalce wrapped it up with a free throw.

Olsen finished with 20 points for Villanova, which went 9 of 18 behind the arc and shot 56% overall.

Harvey had six 3s and 24 points, 13 in the fourth quarter, for Belmont, which lost its fourth straight. Wells and Tuti Jones both had 16.

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

