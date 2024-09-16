Sidney Crosby signs two-year, $17.4 million extension to stay with the Pittsburgh Penguins

The longtime Penguins captain is staying in Pittsburgh for the near future

Sidney Crosby is entering his 20th year in a Pittsburgh Penguins uniform, and his 18th as captain. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Sidney Crosby isn't going anywhere.

The longtime Pittsburgh Penguins captain has signed a contract extension that will keep him in Pittsburgh through the 2026-2027 season, the team announced Monday.

The two-year extension carries an annual value of $8.7 million. The first year of Crosby' contract includes a $780,000 salary and a $9 million signing bonus, with a $1.09 million salary and $6.53 million signing bonus in the second year of the contract, per multiple reports.

Crosby, one of the greatest hockey players of all time, has spent his entire NHL career with the Penguins, joining the team in 2005 after being drafted first overall. This season will be his 20th in a Pittsburgh uniform.

The 37-year-old center became the team's captain in 2007, and has held the role since. Crosby is entering his 18th season as captain and is the second longest-tenured captain in NHL history, behind former Detroit Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman, who held the role for 19 seasons.

Crosby is a ten-time NHL All-Star, and led Pittsburgh to win the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017. He won the Hart Memorial Trophy — awarded to the league MVP — in 2007 and 2014.