Sidney Crosby says he let loose at Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup party

Over the years, Sidney Crosby has built himself a reputation as one of the more straight arrowed faces of the National Hockey League.

Notorious for keeping his personal life under wraps, Sid the Kid has been labelled by some as one of the most boring stars in all of hockey, but the 34-year-old let his personality shine a little in a recent interview with Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts podcast.

Asked by Friedman about fellow Cole Harbour native Nathan MacKinnon’s Stanley Cup party this past summer, Crosby let the duo know he enjoyed himself a good bit.

“At least top five [drunkest there],” Crosby joked of his antics that evening. “[MacKinnon] left two hours before I did, I think I shut down the ale house that night.”

It sounds like Sid did not disappoint in his celebrations for his close buddy's long-awaited accomplishment, especially after MacKinnon set the expectations quite high in an interview on the ice following his Stanley Cup victory.

“I’ve been the drunkest guy for two of his [parties], so [Crosby] better be drunk at mine,” he said.

During the interview, as part of the NHL’s Las Vegas player media tour, Crosby touched on a slew of other topics, including his relationship with MacKinnon and his future with the Penguins.

Also notable from Crosby was his response when Friedman asked if he could see himself hanging around in the league into his 40’s.

“I’m thinking about three more years, then seeing what happens from there,” Crosby said. Notably, Crosby’s 12-year mega-deal, which was signed in 2012 and kicked in during the 2013-14 season, runs until 2025, three seasons from now.

The Penguins captain elaborated that, while far off, he wanted to ensure that he could continue to play at a high level. Crosby also added that many things, including maintaining his health, would need to go right in order to play that long.

