Siding Market Trends and ForecastThe global siding market is expected to reach an estimated $126.1 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2027

Trends, opportunities and forecast in siding market to 2027 by material (fiber cement, vinyl, metal, stucco, concrete and stone, brick, wood, and others), end use (residential and non residential), application (new construction and repair and maintenance), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Siding Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global siding market looks promising with opportunities in non-residential and residential construction. The global siding market is expected to reach an estimated $126.1 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing construction activities, growing repair and maintenance of building exteriors, and a rise in the hospitality industry.



Emerging Trends in the Siding Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the increasing adoption of fiber cement siding and increasing use of sidings with good insulation to reduce energy consumption through air conditioners and heaters.



Siding Market by Segment

In this market, repair and maintenance is the largest application segment, whereas vinyl is the largest material segment.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global siding market by material, end use, application, and region, as follows:



Siding Market by Material [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Square Feet) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Fiber Cement

• Vinyl

• Metal

• Stucco

• Concrete and Stone

• Brick

• Wood

• Others



Siding Market byEnd Use [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Square Feet) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Residential

• Non-Residential

o Healthcare

o Education

o Hospitality

o Retail

o Office

o Others



Siding Market by Application [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• New Construction

• Repair and Maintenance



Siding Market by Region [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

• ROW

o Brazil

o UAE

List of Siding Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, siding companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the major siding companies profiled in this report include-

• Valmont Industries

• Kingspan

• James Hardie

• Nichiha

• Ply Gem

• Louisiana Pacific

• Georgia Pacific Vinyl Siding

• Revere Building Products

• Lixil Group Corporation

Siding Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that vinyl will remain the largest material type segment over the forecast period due low material and maintenance cost and availability of wide variety of colors.

• Within the global siding market, non-residential will remain the largest end use segment during the forecast period due to growth in retail and office buildings. Residential construction is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of energy efficient homes.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by increasing urbanization and building construction activities.

Features of the Siding Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global siding market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global siding market size by various segments, such as material, application, end use, and regions in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global siding market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different materials, applications, end uses, and regions of the global siding market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global siding market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the siding market size?

Answer: The global siding market is expected to reach an estimated $126.1 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for siding market?

Answer: The siding market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the siding market?

Answer: The major growth drivers for this market are increasing construction activities, growing repair and maintenance of building exteriors, and a rise in the hospitality industry.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for siding?

Answer: Residential and non-residential are the major end use industries for siding.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in the siding market?

Answer: Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market include increasing adoption of fiber cement siding and increasing use of sidings with good insulation to reduce energy consumption through air conditioners and heaters. are among the major suppliers of sidings.

Q6. Who are the key siding companies?



Answer: Some of the key siding companies are as follows:

Q7.

Which will be the largest siding material segment in the future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that vinyl will remain the largest material type segment over the forecast period due low material and maintenance cost and availability of wide variety of colors.

Q8: In siding market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest region and witness the highest growth over the next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% customization without any additional cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global siding market by material (fiber cement, vinyl, metal, stucco, concrete and stone, brick, wood, and others), end use (residential and non residential), application (new construction and repair and maintenance), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global siding market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global siding market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global siding market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global siding market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global siding market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global siding market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global siding market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global siding market?



For any questions related to siding market or related to siding market share, siding market analysis, and siding market size, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

