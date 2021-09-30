Sidhu to Return as Punjab Congress Chief? Aide Says Resolution Soon: Report

Amid a crisis in the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu's adviser Mohammed Mustafa told NDTV on Thursday, 30 September, that the senior party leader would continue to be the state unit chief and added that the issue would be resolved soon.

The adviser to the leader indicated that Sidhu may not go through with his resignation.

Mustafa reportedly said that the Congress leadership understands Sidhu and the latter is also not beyond the party leadership. He explained that Sidhu "acts emotionally at times", which the party leadership understands.

"He is not Amarinder Singh, who never cared for the Congress and its leadership," Mustafa said, throwing a barb at the former Punjab chief minister.

Sidhu's Resignation

Sidhu resigned as the chief of the Congress' state unit on Tuesday, jolting the party and stretching the crisis that has been continuing in the state ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

Sidhu announced his decision to resign in a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

In his letter, Sidhu wrote: “The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise to Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. (sic)”

Following Sidhu's resignation, Cabinet minister Razia Sultana, General Secretary of Punjab Congress Yoginder Dhingra, General Secretary of Punjab Congress (in-charge training) Gautam Seth and Punjab Congress treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal also stepped down.

Tainted Officers Brought Back: Sidhu on Quitting as Punjab Congress Chief

On Wednesday, in his first statement since his sudden resignation, Sidhu said that he has had no personal enmity with anybody and that his opposition was to the fact that the ones who protected the vested interests of certain politicians were being appointed to protect Punjab.

Sidhu said that he joined politics for the betterment of the state.

"I have had no personal enmity with anybody till date, neither am I here to pick personal fights. My fight is for the issues of Punjab and I will stand firmly to fight for those issues," he said.

(With inputs from NDTV.)

