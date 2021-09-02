Sidharth Shukla Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Mumbai - Reports

Team Latestly
·1 min read

In a shocking turn of events, actor Sidharth Shukla, who was known to be a popular face from the TV world has died. He had also won Bigg Boss 13. The reason for his death is said to be cardiac arrest. He was 40.

