Sidharth Nath Singh slams opposition over 'political tourism' in Lakhimpur Kheri

UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Monday slammed the opposition over the use of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident for political tourism with Assembly polls just months away.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "We are taking this matter seriously and it is under investigation. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that culprits will be punished. The opposition is using the incident for political tourism and political competition as polls are around the corner."

Regarding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to Lakhimpur Kheri, he said, "The opposition wants to divert the investigation... and change the public perspective. The opposition parties should have waited for 24 hours and let the investigative agencies come out with facts and for an official statement from the agencies."

"... according to the report they could have approached the courts. But they are doing for photo-op. They cannot the 2022 UP election by politicising the dead bodies," he added.

The minister also added, "The official concerned has been sent to the district. Based on the investigation report, the government will take necessary action."

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)