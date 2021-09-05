Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Celebrate Success of Shershaah on The Kapil Sharma Show

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra appeared as special guests on The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday. The duo, who was recently in Karan Johar’s production Shershaah, spoke at length about their experience shooting for the film, which has been receiving overwhelming response since its release on Amazon Prime Video. Shershaah narrates the life story of Captain Batra and how he led the charge of his troops during the 1999 Kargil war.

Kiara Advani looked stunning in a white ensemble which she teamed with a yellow dupatta. She completed her ethnic look with an understated choker. Her co-star, on the other hand, donned a brown leather jacket over a black shirt and denim. Kiara and Sidharth were also joined by Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan.

Kapil Sharma heaps praise on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Kapil Sharma congratulated Kiara and Sidharth for their exceptional performances in Shershaah. He also praised Kiara for acing the Punjabi accent in the film despite not being a Punjabi.

Sidharth Malhotra honours the Indian Armed Forces

In a candid conversation, Sidharth shared that their shoot location was at 12,000 feet with low oxygen but the actual Kargil battle took place at 16,000 feet. “What we filmed on those heights is nothing compared to what the Indian Army achieved at that time. This story is about true, real-life heroes. And I consider myself lucky that I got to play him (Vikram Batra).”

Kiara Advani opens up on meeting Dimple Cheema

Kiara shared her experience meeting Dimple Cheema, the fiancee of Captain Vikram Batra who decided to remain unmarried after he was martyred in Kargil War. “I did meet Dimple ji before shooting for the film but it was not because I wanted to understand how she speaks and behaves. I wanted to connect with her emotionally and understand her sentiments because, we as civilians, when reading about the soldiers, think about what their families must be going through. Their journey is a different kind of strength,” she said.

What is Sidharth Malhotra’s code name?

Kapil Sharma also mentioned that Shershaah was Sidharth Malhotra’s code name in the film, and asked him what his code names are in real life. To which, Sidharth replied, “Sidhu, Siddhi and Sid.”

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on weekends, 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

