Sidemen FC Charity Match 2023 LIVE! Game stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Sidemen FC Charity Match 2023 LIVE!

The Sidemen this afternoon return for their annual charity match, with West Ham’s London Stadium, the host stadium this year. Playing in this particular venue represents another major step up for KSI and company, with last year’s clash held at the significantly smaller Valley Stadium in Charlton.

That game saw the YouTubers raise over £1million for charity and the hope is that Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), Teenage Cancer Trust and Rays of Sunshine (among others) will benefit from the bigger crowd and profile. Another record-breaking day is expected before KSI turns his attention to Tommy Fury in a boxing ring.

The Sidemen Charity Match will see famous faces such as MrBeast and iShowSpeed, feature opposite the likes of KSI and JME, on the All-Stars team, which will be led by Mark Goldbridge. Billy Wingrove is the manager of the Sideman XI. Follow all the action including today’s half-time entertainment show LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Sidemen Charity match latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 3pm; London Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sidemen YouTube channel

Who is playing?

Who are the managers?

Who is performing at half-time?

A look behind the scenes

14:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Sidemen to open first high street restaurant as Sides chicken brand expands

13:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

YouTube sensations The Sidemen are set to open their first standalone high street restaurant this year as part of plans to expand their Sides fried chicken brand.

The YouTube collective consists of Olajide ‘JJ’ Olatunji (KSI), Harry Lewis (Wroetoshaw), Simon Minter (Miniminter), Vik Barn (Vikkstar123), Josh Bradley (Zerkaa), Ethan Payne (Behzinga) and Tobi Brown (TBJZL), and has 18.5 million subscribers.

The group first launched the Sides brand for delivery only in late 2021 and has since expanded into food courts.

On Monday, The Sidemen revealed plans to expand it to a further 10 locations in 2023, in a move that expands its footprint to northern England and Scotland and create around 100 jobs.

(ES composite)

Here we go!

13:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Some of the stars are starting to arrive...

KSI vs Tommy Fury date and venue confirmed as Logan Paul joins card

13:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

KSI vs Tommy Fury has been confirmed for October in Manchester on a huge night which will see Logan Paul fight on the same card.

The pair will settle their feud on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, broadcast live on DAZN PPV.

Announcing the news on social media, KSI wrote: “OCTOBER 14TH, I’m doing what Jake Paul couldn’t and beating Tommy Fury on the biggest night in crossover boxing history, at Manchester’s AO Arena, live on DAZN PPV on the PRIME CARD!”

KSI told DAZN: “I came back to boxing to show the world the crazy levels I’m at. I’ve shown through obliterating all my past opponents that I am the best in this scene. “

(KSI/Twitter)

Who is KSI and what is his net worth?

12:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

Internet’s popular entertainer KSI is due to face Tommy Fury in an upcoming fight that will take place on October 14 in Manchester.

The 30-year-old social media star has previously beaten others in the ring, but this will be his first time since apologising for using a racist slur in a video.

Ahead of the extravaganza, many have been wondering who exactly KSI is and how much he is worth.

We take a look at the British creative and businessman’s background.

(Getty Images)

Who is performing the half-time show?

12:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

There will be a show on the pitch at half-time on Saturday, with it confirmed earlier this summer that rapper Aitch would be performing at the London Stadium.

Who are the managers?

12:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

As was the case last year, Manchester United fan Mark Goldbridge will take charge of the YouTube All-Stars team.

Sidemen FC will be led by Billy Wingrove, best known for being one half of the freestyle football duo F2.

Who is playing?

12:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sidemen FC: KSI, W2S, Miniminter, Vikkstar123, Behzinga, Zerkaa, TBJZL, Callux, Lazarbeam, Calfreezy, Randolph, Tareq, JME

YouTube All-Stars: IShowSpeed, Mr Beast, xQc, Danny Aarons, Chandler Hallow, Niko Omilana, Max Fosh, Kai Cenat, Airrack, AboFlah, Chunkz, ChrisMD, Karl Jacobs, Theo Baker, WillNE, Yung Filly, JiDion

Elz the Witch and Big Zuu will be hosting the coverage of the event, with commentary of the match provided by Spencer Owen and Stephen Tries.

Where to watch Sidemen Charity Match

12:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Live stream: Fans will be to watch the match for free on the Sidemen’s YouTube channel. There is no official confirmation yet of when the coverage will begin.

Live blog: Follow all the action on matchday with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog.

Welcome

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the annual Sidemen charity game.

Kick-off from the London Stadium is at 3pm BST.