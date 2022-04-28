From the Sidelines to the Front Lines: DOD Proposal Considers Enlisting College Athletes

2020 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition – Fitness Test - Credit: Sgt. Joseph Cathey/U.S. Army

Desperate to hit recruitment goals and faced with a shrinking population of Americans eligible for service, the U.S. military is considering an initiative to fund thousands of athletic scholarships at the college level in exchange for student athletes’ mandatory service, according to an exclusive investigative report by Sportico.

The proposal, which Department of Defense leaders and elected officials have allegedly discussed for months, seeks to solve the military’s ongoing recruitment woes by tapping into the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s vast pool of healthy, physically fit young Americans to bolster the ranks of the armed services. (An independent 2018 study by the nonpartisan Council for a Strong America found that roughly 71% of Americans between the ages of 17 to 24 are not qualified for military service, with obesity the primary factor in 31% of potential disqualifications.)

As reported by Sportico, the idea was pitched to military officials by Dave Maloney — a former college athlete from Auburn University turned military contractor whose Orchestra Macrosystems has netted a lucrative deals with the Air Force. The so-called Scholar-Athlete Intelligence and Leadership Program, Maloney says, is intended to not only supply the DOD with a steady stream of recruits, but might also rescue college athletics in danger of elimination due to budget cuts — programs Sportico calls “non-revenue teams,” such as tennis, wrestling and lacrosse. Maloney has pitched his recruitment concept as a “21st century pathway to service.”

In an interview, Maloney claimed he and and a team of paid advisors that includes several retired high-ranking military leaders, already pitched the idea to numerous Pentagon officials as well as most members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, among others. An email provided by Maloney from James Seacord, acting director of the DOD’s Human Capital Management Office, praised the concept, saying it could “identify potential grantees who have sports star potential, but who also have high aptitudes and interests in things we care about (on the civilian side), specifically foreign language, STEM and cyber.” (The military has amplified its efforts to target tech-oriented recruits in recent years, going so far as to establish an Army esports team in 2018 after the service failed to meet its recruitment goals that year. Esports teams for the Navy and Air Force soon followed.)

An NCAA spokesperson, however, told Sportico that the organization had no knowledge of the proposal and declined further comment. Those who spoke on the record with the publication offered mixed reviews of the proposed recruitment concept. “I have a hard time understanding how you’re going to convince student-athletes to commit to something other than an athletic scholarship,” said Tanner Gardner, the chief operating officer for athletics at Rice University.

