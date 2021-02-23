Amazon's stylish denim joggers are the ultimate quarantine pants —and they're on sale
Wearing a proper pair of jeans during a pandemic is a lot like wearing a pair of stilettos while you quarantine — you can, but why would you want to? Most jeans tend to be too restrictive for a lot of hanging around, so it just makes more sense to opt for a pair of leggings or sweatpants at home.
But it’s been a year now, and if you’re anything like us, you’re getting tired of running errands in loungewear every day. Amazon customers are over it too, so they’ve found a brilliant pair of pants that combines the look of jeans with the comfort of joggers. Sidefeel Distressed Denim Joggers have become the newest stay-at-home style sensation — and right now, they’re even on sale in some colors and start at just $33.
The popularity of Sidefeel Distressed Denim Joggers makes so much sense. Jeans are such a staple of modern style that it’s hard to imagine a wardrobe without them. And if you’re someone who wears jeans every day, lockdown has brought on a specific set of sartorial challenges. Do you rework your whole wardrobe and become a “sweats person,” or do you stick to your style and spend all day and night with seams digging into your skin? Decisions, decisions!
With Sidefeel Distressed Denim Joggers, you are a sweats person, but you’re also still a jeans person. These pants are what would happen if joggers and jeans had the cutest baby in town. They’re constructed of a super-soft, breathable, cotton-blend, denim-like fabric — distressed details and all. But instead of buttons and zippers, there’s a customizable elastic drawstring waist.
These jogger-jeans come in 15 colors, from shades of traditional blue and black to olive green and pink. Some have patterned patches, while others simply boast rips and tears — and some even come with elastic ankle cuffs. Prices start at $33, and the pants are up to $3 off in many sizes and colors right now.
One blissful shopper called them “the denim jogger of your dreams!” while another said they’re the “perfect fit, comfy, stylish, like real jeans!”
“These are my favorite pants!!!! I want them in every single color! So, so comfortable and excellent quality! I get so many compliments when wearing them! I sized up for a more loose/boyfriend fit!,” advised another Amazon shopper.
They’re great for all body types, too, as this five-star reviewer attested: “These are cute and fun! They fit me well and I’m 5’9” and I have hips and a booty. Cute fit for a taller girl.”
Don’t be surprised if Sidefeel Distressed Denim Joggers take the place of your favorite jeans altogether. Just like regular jeans, they can be dressed up with heels, worn every day with booties or loafers, or dressed down with sneakers. Pair them with a tee, a tank, a sweater or a button-down. They’re so versatile, you might want to pick up a few of them to complete your comfy, edgy new wardrobe while all colors are still in stock!
