Side-by-side: Bill Elliott vs. Chase Elliott
Like father, like son.
No. 9 driver Chase Elliott recorded the eighth runner-up result of his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career on Saturday at Richmond Raceway, matching his Hall of Fame father Bill Elliott. The elder Elliott earned eight runner-ups before nabbing his first Monster Energy Series win on Nov. 20, 1983 at Riverside, eight races after his eighth second-place result. Chase Elliott is still searching for his first Cup win.
MORE: Drivers with most runner-ups before win
Let’s take a look at how else the father-son duo match up stats-wise. Both sets of data were taken following each of their eighth runner-up finishes in the Monster Energy Series.
Chase Elliott
Bill Elliott
8th Runner-Up
86th start
108th start
Wins
0
0
Poles
3
2
Top Fives
24
19
Top 10s
42
48
Avg. Start
12.2
14.9
Avg. Finish
14.3
15.8
Laps Led
926
280
Laps Completed
24,722
25,773