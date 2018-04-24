Side-by-side: Bill Elliott vs. Chase Elliott Like father, like son. No. 9 driver Chase Elliott recorded the eighth runner-up result of his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career on Saturday at Richmond Raceway, matching his Hall of Fame father Bill Elliott. The elder Elliott earned eight runner-ups before nabbing his first Monster Energy Series win on Nov. 20, 1983 at Riverside, …

No. 9 driver Chase Elliott recorded the eighth runner-up result of his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career on Saturday at Richmond Raceway, matching his Hall of Fame father Bill Elliott. The elder Elliott earned eight runner-ups before nabbing his first Monster Energy Series win on Nov. 20, 1983 at Riverside, eight races after his eighth second-place result. Chase Elliott is still searching for his first Cup win.

MORE: Drivers with most runner-ups before win

Let’s take a look at how else the father-son duo match up stats-wise. Both sets of data were taken following each of their eighth runner-up finishes in the Monster Energy Series.